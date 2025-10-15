Veteran Actress And Dancer Madhumati Passes Away At 87; Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His 'First Guru'

Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati breathed her last on Wednesady, October 15. She was 87. The legendary dancer was actor Akshay Kumar's first guru, from whom her learned everything about dance. She appeared in films like Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, Mujhe Jeene Do and others. Madhumati's contribution to Indian cinema is immense, and she was compared to Helen, another fine actress and dancer of that era.