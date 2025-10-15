Veteran Actress And Dancer Madhumati Passes Away At 87; Akshay Kumar Pays Heartfelt Tribute To His 'First Guru'

Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati died at 87
She was Akshay Kumar's first guru
Akshay paid tribute to Madhumati by sharing old pics and a heartfelt post
Veteran actress and dancer Madhumati breathed her last on Wednesady, October 15. She was 87. The legendary dancer was actor Akshay Kumar's first guru, from whom her learned everything about dance. She appeared in films like Ankhen, Tower House, Shikari, Mujhe Jeene Do and others. Madhumati's contribution to Indian cinema is immense, and she was compared to Helen, another fine actress and dancer of that era.
Akshay Kumar shared a collage of two priceless old pics and penned a heartfelt note for Madhumati on X. "My first and forever guru. Everything I know about dance, I learnt at your feet, Madhumati ji. Har ada, har expression mein aapki yaad hamesha saath rahegi. Om Shanti (added folded hands emoji)," he wrote in his tribute.
As per Times Now, the pics are from the early days of Akshay's career when he was receiving training at Madhumati’s dance academy in Mumbai. In 1986, Akshay took training from the legendary dancer. Chunky Panday was also his classmate at the centre.
Actor Vindu Dara Singh also mourned the death of the legendary artist. He wrote on X, "Rest in peace our teacher and guide #Madhumati ji. A beautiful life led filled with love and blessings from so many of us who learnt dancing from this legend (with a folding hand emoji)".
Who was Madhumati?
Born in Maharashtra in 1938, Madhumati started her career as a dancer in 1957 in a Marathi film which didn't release. She was a trained Bharatnatyam, Kathak, Manipuri, and Kathakali dancer and performed in several films.
Madhumati got married to Deepak Manohar, who was also a dancer. She was just 19 when she tied the knot. Manohar had four children from his former wife. In 2002, he passed away, and since then, she had been living alone.