Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to his X handle to pay tribute to Talikote. He wrote in Kannada, which is loosely translated as, "The renowned theatre actor, comedian, and director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote has passed away due to a heart attack, which is an extremely sorrowful event. Having acted in numerous Kannada films and gained popularity, Raju Talikote's demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry."