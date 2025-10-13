Raju Talikote, senior stage artist and comedian, died today (October 13, 2025) due to a heart attack
He was from Chikkasindagi village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district and had settled in the Talikote city
Despite treatment by doctors, he breathed his last this evening
Renowned theatre artist and Sandalwood comedian Raju Talikote (real name Rajesaba Maktumasab Yankanchi) passed away on Monday, October 13, 2025. He died due to a heart attack. Owner of the Khasgateshwara Natak Mandali in North Karnataka, Talikote appeared in several Kannada films and made the audience laugh with his comic roles.
Raju Talikote death reason
As per a report in Asianet News, the actor was admitted to Manipal AIIMS hospital after he suffered a heart attack yesterday. However, despite treatment and efforts by doctors, he breathed his last this evening, according to family sources.
The Kannada film and the theatre industry of North Karnataka are mourning the loss of the veteran artist. Tributes are pouring in for Raju Talikote on social media.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to his X handle to pay tribute to Talikote. He wrote in Kannada, which is loosely translated as, "The renowned theatre actor, comedian, and director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote has passed away due to a heart attack, which is an extremely sorrowful event. Having acted in numerous Kannada films and gained popularity, Raju Talikote's demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry."
"I pray that God grants peace to Raju Talikote's soul and gives strength to his family to bear this pain," he added.
Who was Raju Talikote?
A native of Chikkasindagi village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district, the actor had settled in the Talikote city. He was mostly popular for drunken roles. Kaliyugada Kuduka, Kudukara Samajraye, and Asali Kuduka, among others, are some of his famous plays.
After being associated with theatre, he tried his hand at films and became popular with Yogaraj Bhat's 2009 film Manasare. Pancharangi, Mathonda Madhuvena..!, Maina and others are some of his notable works.
As per family sources, Raju Talikote's final rites will be held in Talikoti city.