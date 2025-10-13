Veteran Stage Artist And Comedian Raju Talikote Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

Renowned theatre artist and Sandalwood comedian Raju Talikote died due to a heart attack on Monday.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Raju Talikote death
Raju Talikote, senior stage artist and comedian died Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Raju Talikote, senior stage artist and comedian, died today (October 13, 2025) due to a heart attack

  • He was from Chikkasindagi village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district and had settled in the Talikote city

  • Despite treatment by doctors, he breathed his last this evening

Renowned theatre artist and Sandalwood comedian Raju Talikote (real name Rajesaba Maktumasab Yankanchi) passed away on Monday, October 13, 2025. He died due to a heart attack. Owner of the Khasgateshwara Natak Mandali in North Karnataka, Talikote appeared in several Kannada films and made the audience laugh with his comic roles.

Raju Talikote death reason

As per a report in Asianet News, the actor was admitted to Manipal AIIMS hospital after he suffered a heart attack yesterday. However, despite treatment and efforts by doctors, he breathed his last this evening, according to family sources.

The Kannada film and the theatre industry of North Karnataka are mourning the loss of the veteran artist. Tributes are pouring in for Raju Talikote on social media.

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan dies - X
Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar took to his X handle to pay tribute to Talikote. He wrote in Kannada, which is loosely translated as, "The renowned theatre actor, comedian, and director of Dharwad Rangayana, Raju Talikote has passed away due to a heart attack, which is an extremely sorrowful event. Having acted in numerous Kannada films and gained popularity, Raju Talikote's demise is a great loss to the Kannada film industry."

Related Content
Related Content

"I pray that God grants peace to Raju Talikote's soul and gives strength to his family to bear this pain," he added.

Diane Keaton dies, celebs pay tributes to the Oscar-winning star - Getty Images
Diane Keaton Death: Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, And Others Pay Tribute To Oscar-Winning Star

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Who was Raju Talikote?

A native of Chikkasindagi village in Sindagi taluk of Vijayapura district, the actor had settled in the Talikote city. He was mostly popular for drunken roles. Kaliyugada Kuduka, Kudukara Samajraye, and Asali Kuduka, among others, are some of his famous plays.

After being associated with theatre, he tried his hand at films and became popular with Yogaraj Bhat's 2009 film Manasare. Pancharangi, Mathonda Madhuvena..!, Maina and others are some of his notable works.

As per family sources, Raju Talikote's final rites will be held in Talikoti city.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. South Africa Vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: BAN-W Take Two Quick Wickets

  2. Virat Kohli-Rohit Sharma Future: Ravi Shastri Feels Duo's 2027 World Cup Chances Hinge On 'Form, Fitness, Hunger'

  3. Vaibhav Suryavanshi Named Bihar Vice-Captain: 14-Year-Old To Be Sakibul Gani's Deputy

  4. IND Vs WI, 2nd Test: John Campbell Ends West Indies’ 19-Year Drought For Opener Tons - Check Key Stats

  5. Pakistan Vs South Africa Highlights, 1st Test Day 2: Noman Ali Puts Proteas In Trouble

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Hamas Announces Release Of Israeli Hostages Ahead Of Trump-Led Peace Summit In Egypt

  3. Trump Imposes Extra 100 Percent Tariff On China

  4. Israel Pulls Back Troops As Gaza Ceasefire Takes Effect

  5. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

Latest Stories

  1. Bollywood’s Unholy Capitulation To The Right Through Its Music

  2. Israel-Gaza Ceasefire: Hamas Releases 20 Israeli Hostages In First Phase Of Deal

  3. October 13, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Leo, Virgo, And Scorpio

  4. Hundreds Gather At Hostage Square Awaiting Hostage Release From Gaza

  5. Hamas Hands Over First Batch Of Hostages As Part Of Gaza Ceasefire

  6. Woody Allen Remembers Diane Keaton, Shares Fond Memories: I Made Movies For An Audience Of One

  7. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  8. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script