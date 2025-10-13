Diane Keaton Death: Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Priyanka Chopra, And Others Pay Tribute To Oscar-Winning Star

Diane Keaton death: Celebs like Robert De Niro, Leonardo DiCaprio, Steve Martin, Ben Stiller, Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, among others, have paid tribute to the actress.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Diane Keaton dies
Diane Keaton dies, celebs pay tributes to the Oscar-winning star Photo: Getty Images
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton died on Saturday in California. She was 79

  • Hollywood and Indian stars have paid tributes to Diane Keaton.

  • Annie Hall, the Godfather trilogy, Father of the BrideSomething’s Gotta Give and The First Wives Club, among others, are some of her notable works

Renowned actress Diane Keaton, known for her roles in Annie Hall and the Godfather trilogy, passed away on October 11 in Los Angeles at the age of 79. The news was first reported by People. Keaton's family revealed that she died in California. Following her death, celebs from all across the industries paid tributes to the Oscar-winning star. From Francis Ford Coppola, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, to Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, several Hollywood and Indian stars have mourned the loss of the veteran actress.

Celebs pay tributes to Diane Keaton

Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather films, shared a tribute on his Instagram handle. "Words can’t express the wonder and talent of Diane Keaton. Endlessly intelligent, so beautiful. From her earliest performances in Hair and throughout her amazing career, she was an extraordinary actor,” he wrote. “I saw her in the film Lovers and Other Strangers and knew I had to have her play Kay in The Godfather, (which she told me she based on my wife Ellie) and her wonderful work in Annie Hall while simultaneously setting a new fashion trend. Everything about Diane was creativity personified," he wrote.

Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred alongside Keaton in Marvin’s Room penned a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram Stories that read, "Diane Keaton was one of a kind. Brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Keaton. “A legend, an icon, and a truly kind human being. I had the honor of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed."

Related Content
Related Content
Acclaimed Australian musical theatre actor Ben Lewis died at 46 - X
Ben Lewis, Phantom Of The Opera Star, Passes Away At 46

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Robert De Niro told ABC News that he was heartbroken by Keaton's death.

His statement read, "I am very sad to hear of Diane's passing." "I was very fond of her and the news of her leaving us has taken me totally by surprise. I was not expecting her to leave us. She will be missed. May she rest in peace," he added.

Steve Martin, who worked with Keaton in 1991’s Father of the Bride, shared an old clip of an interview with Martin Short for Interview magazine, in which Short asked Keaton, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?”, and Keaton replied, “I mean, you’re both idiots.”

“Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane," Martin captioned the post.

Bette Midler, who shared the screen with Keaton and Goldie Hawn in 1996’s The First Wives Club, wrote on Instagram, "The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!"

Bollywood celebs mourn loss of Diane Keaton

Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first Indian actors to pay tribute to the Hollywood icon. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a few stills from her favourite movies of Diane, and wrote, "Rest in Glory, thank you for your joyful performances."

Priyanka Chopra called her "Queen", with a folded hands emoji in her post. Sonam Kapoor shared several clips from Diane Keaton's films and her interviews and wrote, "My favourite of all time. I feel this loss deeply. Rest in joy. You are and were incomparable."

Zoya Akhtar, sharing a pic of the actress wrote, "I have always loved independent women, outspoken women, eccentric women, funny women, flawed women. When someone says something about a woman, I'm sorry, that's just wrong. I tend to think she must be doing something."

Ileana D Cruz wrote on her Instagram stories that she would be watching the film, The Family Stone, to honour Diane Keaton.

Brett James, Grammy-Award winning songwriter dies in a plane crash - X
Brett James, Grammy-Award Winning Songwriter, Passes Away In Plane Crash

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Other big stars who remembered Diane Keaton include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Hudson, Dermot Mulroney, Rosie O’Donnell, Mandy Moore, Jane Fonda, Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Banks, and Viola Davis, among others.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jadeja Gets Rid Of Ton-Up Campbell | WI 217/3 (65)

  2. Pakistan Vs South Africa Live Score, 1st Test Day 2: Rizwan, Salman Aim To Sustain Strong PAK Start

  3. ICC Women's World Cup 2025: Australia Beat India With Highest Ever Chase In Women’s ODI History

  4. Nepal Vs UAE Match Report, ICC Men’s T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025: NEP Hold Their Nerve, Win By 1 Run

  5. UAE Women Vs Papua New Guinea Women Live Streaming, ODI Series: Preview, Head-To-Head And Where To Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  2. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  3. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  4. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

  5. Wuhan Open 2025: Jessica Pegula Fights Back Against Aryna Sabalenka To Reach Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Swayamsevak To Ambedkarite: Bhanwar Meghwanshi On His Break from the RSS

  2. Why Tamil Nadu’s Self-Respect Legacy Continues to Checkmate the Rise of Hindutva Politics

  3. 'When All Indians are Hindus': RSS's 100-yr-old Paradox Revisited

  4. With 24 Days Left, Jan Suraaj Leads: Prashant Kishor’s Party First To Announce Candidates Amid NDA–INDIA Stalemate

  5. Caste Humiliation in Madhya Pradesh: OBC Youth Forced To Wash Brahmin's Feet Over AI-Generated Image, FIR Lodged

Entertainment News

  1. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  2. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  3. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  4. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  5. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Bashneft Refinery In Russia, Operations Continue Unaffected

  2. Fake News Is India’s Specialty’: Bangladesh’s Muhammad Yunus Denies Reports Of Anti-Hindu Violence

  3. Madagascar President Warns Of Attempted Coup As Elite Soldiers Defect To Join Anti-Government Protests

  4. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  5. We Exist In Krasznahorkai’s Dystopia

Latest Stories

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. Lord Curzon Ki Haveli Review | When Play Of Imagination Gets Sabotaged By A Choppy Script

  3. Rashtra Sevika Samiti: Patriarchal Stanche Of RSS

  4. Canadian Foreign Minister Arrives In India On First Official Visit As Both Nations Seek To Reset Ties

  5. Kerala Man’s Suicide Sparks Probe Demands After Instagram Post Alleging Abuse At RSS Camps

  6. Trump Declares Gaza War ‘Over’ As Israel Prepares For Hostage Release And Regional Peace Talks

  7. ED Raids Chennai-Based Sresan Pharma, Maker Of Coldrif Syrup Linked To Child Deaths

  8. IND Vs WI Live Cricket Score, 2nd Test Day 4: Jadeja Gets Rid Of Ton-Up Campbell | WI 217/3 (65)