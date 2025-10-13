Oscar-winning actress Diane Keaton died on Saturday in California. She was 79
Hollywood and Indian stars have paid tributes to Diane Keaton.
Annie Hall, the Godfather trilogy, Father of the Bride, Something’s Gotta Give and The First Wives Club, among others, are some of her notable works
Renowned actress Diane Keaton, known for her roles in Annie Hall and the Godfather trilogy, passed away on October 11 in Los Angeles at the age of 79. The news was first reported by People. Keaton's family revealed that she died in California. Following her death, celebs from all across the industries paid tributes to the Oscar-winning star. From Francis Ford Coppola, Leonardo DiCaprio, and Robert De Niro, to Priyanka Chopra and Kareena Kapoor Khan, several Hollywood and Indian stars have mourned the loss of the veteran actress.
Celebs pay tributes to Diane Keaton
Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather films, shared a tribute on his Instagram handle. "Words can’t express the wonder and talent of Diane Keaton. Endlessly intelligent, so beautiful. From her earliest performances in Hair and throughout her amazing career, she was an extraordinary actor,” he wrote. “I saw her in the film Lovers and Other Strangers and knew I had to have her play Kay in The Godfather, (which she told me she based on my wife Ellie) and her wonderful work in Annie Hall while simultaneously setting a new fashion trend. Everything about Diane was creativity personified," he wrote.
Leonardo DiCaprio, who starred alongside Keaton in Marvin’s Room penned a heartfelt tribute on his Instagram Stories that read, "Diane Keaton was one of a kind. Brilliant, funny, and unapologetically herself,” he wrote alongside a photo of himself and Keaton. “A legend, an icon, and a truly kind human being. I had the honor of working with her at 18. She will be deeply missed."
His statement read, "I am very sad to hear of Diane's passing." "I was very fond of her and the news of her leaving us has taken me totally by surprise. I was not expecting her to leave us. She will be missed. May she rest in peace," he added.
Steve Martin, who worked with Keaton in 1991’s Father of the Bride, shared an old clip of an interview with Martin Short for Interview magazine, in which Short asked Keaton, “Who’s sexier, me or Steve Martin?”, and Keaton replied, “I mean, you’re both idiots.”
“Don’t know who first posted this, but it sums up our delightful relationship with Diane," Martin captioned the post.
Bette Midler, who shared the screen with Keaton and Goldie Hawn in 1996’s The First Wives Club, wrote on Instagram, "The brilliant, beautiful, extraordinary Diane Keaton has died. I cannot tell you how unbearably sad this makes me. She was hilarious, a complete original, and completely without guile, or any of the competitiveness one would have expected from such a star. What you saw was who she was…oh, la, lala!"
Bollywood celebs mourn loss of Diane Keaton
Kareena Kapoor Khan was among the first Indian actors to pay tribute to the Hollywood icon. Taking to her Instagram stories, she shared a few stills from her favourite movies of Diane, and wrote, "Rest in Glory, thank you for your joyful performances."
Priyanka Chopra called her "Queen", with a folded hands emoji in her post. Sonam Kapoor shared several clips from Diane Keaton's films and her interviews and wrote, "My favourite of all time. I feel this loss deeply. Rest in joy. You are and were incomparable."
Zoya Akhtar, sharing a pic of the actress wrote, "I have always loved independent women, outspoken women, eccentric women, funny women, flawed women. When someone says something about a woman, I'm sorry, that's just wrong. I tend to think she must be doing something."
Ileana D Cruz wrote on her Instagram stories that she would be watching the film, The Family Stone, to honour Diane Keaton.
Other big stars who remembered Diane Keaton include Sarah Jessica Parker, Kate Hudson, Dermot Mulroney, Rosie O’Donnell, Mandy Moore, Jane Fonda, Reese Witherspoon, Elizabeth Banks, and Viola Davis, among others.