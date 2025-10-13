Celebs pay tributes to Diane Keaton

Francis Ford Coppola, director of The Godfather films, shared a tribute on his Instagram handle. "Words can’t express the wonder and talent of Diane Keaton. Endlessly intelligent, so beautiful. From her earliest performances in Hair and throughout her amazing career, she was an extraordinary actor,” he wrote. “I saw her in the film Lovers and Other Strangers and knew I had to have her play Kay in The Godfather, (which she told me she based on my wife Ellie) and her wonderful work in Annie Hall while simultaneously setting a new fashion trend. Everything about Diane was creativity personified," he wrote.