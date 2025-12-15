Premier League 2025-26: Hudson-Odoi And Sangare Star In Nottingham Forest's 3-0 Rampant Win Against Spurs

Nottingham Forest moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone as they brushed aside Tottenham 3-0 at the City Ground

Forest Vs Spurs
Callum Hudson-Odoi celebrates scoring his second as Nottingham Forest defeat Tottenham 3-0. Photo: Opta
  • Nottingham Forest shock Tottenham Hotspur on matchday 16

  • Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ibrahim Sangare starred in Forest's win

  • Check full match report

Nottingham Forest moved five points clear of the Premier League relegation zone as they brushed aside Tottenham 3-0 at the City Ground.

Callum Hudson-Odoi and Ibrahim Sangare starred for Sean Dyche's team, who got back on course in the top flight after losing 3-0 to Everton last time out.

The home side made a strong start and could have gone ahead within the first five minutes, as Sangare's header struck the post, while Guglielmo Vicario kept out Neco Williams' shot on the rebound.

But a deserved opener arrived for Forest in the 28th minute as an ill-judged pass from Vicario set Archie Gray into trouble, with the midfielder losing the ball to Sangare on the edge of Spurs' penalty area, and he squared it across for Hudson-Odoi to finish.

Gray nearly made amends a few minutes later with a fine shot on the swivel, but John Victor, on his Premier League debut, kept the effort out, while Forest went close to doubling their advantage as the half drew to a close, but Morgan Gibbs-White failed to get on the end of a teasing cross from Igor Jesus.

Forest did double their advantage early into the second half, though, as Vicario misjudged the flight of Hudson-Odoi's wicked cross-shot.

Omari Hutchinson and Jesus went close, but Forest grabbed their third when Sangare capped off a performance of real quality from midfield with a fantastic effort that found the net via the post.

Data Debrief: Sangare Shines For Forest As Defensive Errors Continue To Haunt Spurs

Sangare was fabulous in midfield for Dyche's team, and he became the first Forest player to score and provide two or more assists in a Premier League game since Steve Stone against Queens Park Rangers in May 1996. He also became the first Ivorian midfielder to produce two or more assists in the same match in Premier League history.

Tottenham have struggled to get going under Thomas Frank and 22 points from their opening 16 Premier League games this season is their lowest accrued at this stage of a league campaign since 2008-09.

Worryingly for Frank, Spurs have now recorded five errors leading to opposition goals in the Premier League this season, with only Wolves, the bottom side, recording more. 

All told, it was a sorry trip north for Spurs, who managed just six attempts and only one shot on target, accumulating a meagre 0.37 expected goals to Forest's 1.91 xG.

