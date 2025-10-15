Mahabharat fame actor Pankaj Dheer, who played the iconic role of Karn has died at the age of 68
He was reportedly battling cancer
The entertainment industry, especially the Indian television industry, is mourning the loss of the veteran actor
Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away. He breathed his last on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the age of 68. According to reports, Dheer died after battling cancer.
Pankaj Dheer death reason
His close friend and producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Pankaj Dheer's death to the media, saying, "He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of the hospital over the past few months."
India Today quoted sources saying that Pankaj's cancer relapsed a few months ago, and he was extremely unwell. He had also undergone major surgery.
Who was Pankaj Dheer?
Pankaj Dheer was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer. He mostly worked in Hindi television and films. Dheer rose to fame with his most loved character of Karn in BR Chopra's TV series Mahabharat. His role as King Shiv Dutt in the fantasy drama Chandrakanta was also quite popular.
Dheer's other works include shows and films like Badho Bahu, The Great Maratha, Yug, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, Sasural Simar Ka, Soldier, Andaz, Sadak, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, among others.
His last show on television was Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the web series Poison (2019).
Apart from acting, Pankaj also tried his hand at filmmaking by co-founding a studio in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer. It was named Visage Studioz. In 2010, he launched the Abbhinnay Acting Academy for aspiring actors.
Pankaj Dheer's last rites will take place today at the Pawan Hans crematorium, Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 4 pm.
May his soul rest in peace, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.