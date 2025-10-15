Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

Pankaj Dheer, who played the role of Karn in the Mahabharat TV series, has died after battling cancer.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Pankaj Dheer death
Pankaj Dheer dies at 68 Photo: X
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Mahabharat fame actor Pankaj Dheer, who played the iconic role of Karn has died at the age of 68

  • He was reportedly battling cancer

  • The entertainment industry, especially the Indian television industry, is mourning the loss of the veteran actor

Veteran actor Pankaj Dheer, best known for his portrayal of the iconic role of Karna in BR Chopra's Mahabharat, has passed away. He breathed his last on Wednesday, October 15, 2025, at the age of 68. According to reports, Dheer died after battling cancer.

Pankaj Dheer death reason

His close friend and producer Ashoke Pandit confirmed the news of Pankaj Dheer's death to the media, saying, "He passed away due to cancer this morning. He had been in and out of the hospital over the past few months."

India Today quoted sources saying that Pankaj's cancer relapsed a few months ago, and he was extremely unwell. He had also undergone major surgery.

Raju Talikote, senior stage artist and comedian died - X
Veteran Stage Artist And Comedian Raju Talikote Passes Away Due To Heart Attack

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Who was Pankaj Dheer?

Pankaj Dheer was the son of filmmaker CL Dheer. He mostly worked in Hindi television and films. Dheer rose to fame with his most loved character of Karn in BR Chopra's TV series Mahabharat. His role as King Shiv Dutt in the fantasy drama Chandrakanta was also quite popular.

Dheer's other works include shows and films like Badho Bahu, The Great Maratha, Yug, Zee Horror Show, Kanoon, Sasural Simar Ka, Soldier, Andaz, Sadak, Baadshah, and Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, among others.

Related Content
Related Content

His last show on television was Dhruv Tara – Samay Sadi Se Pare (2024). He was also seen in the web series Poison (2019).

Apart from acting, Pankaj also tried his hand at filmmaking by co-founding a studio in Mumbai with his brother Satluj Dheer. It was named Visage Studioz. In 2010, he launched the Abbhinnay Acting Academy for aspiring actors. 

Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Maan dies - X
Renowned Punjabi Folk Singer Gurmeet Maan Passes Away

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Pankaj Dheer's last rites will take place today at the Pawan Hans crematorium, Santa Cruz, Mumbai, at 4 pm.

May his soul rest in peace, and we offer our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 33/2 (5)

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Samoa Vs UAE Live Cricket Score, ICC T20 World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 Super Six: SAM Eye Win

  4. Japan Vs Qatar Live Cricket Score, ICC World Cup East Asia Pacific Qualifier Super Six: JPN Bowlers Keep QAT In Check

  5. Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma Depart With First Batch For India Vs Australia ODI Series – Watch

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Naomi Osaka Vs Wakana Sonobe: Top Seed Launches Japan Open Campaign With Dominant Win

  2. Jessica Pegula Vs Coco Gauff, Wuhan Open 2025 Final: Gauff Seals Comfortable Win In All-American Clash

  3. Valentin Vacherot Vs Arthur Rinderknech, Shanghai Masters 2025 Final: Underdog Beats Cousin In Stunning Comeback Win

  4. Shanghai Masters: Arthur Rinderknech Upsets Daniil Medvedev, Sets Up Final With Cousin Vacherot

  5. Novak Djokovic Vs Valentin Vacherot, Shanghai Masters: Qualifier Stuns Serbian To Enter Final

Badminton News

  1. Arctic Open 2025: Lakshya Sen Exits, Tharun Mannepalli Keeps Indian Hopes Alive

  2. Pramod Bhagat Wins Three Gold Medals At Abia Para Badminton International

  3. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dravidian Engagement With RSS In Tamil Nadu

  2. One Hundred Years Of...Right, Left, And The Middle

  3. Prashant Kishore Not To Take On Tejashwi In Raghopur, Jan Suraaj Party Names Another Candidate

  4. HAM Fields Six Candidates in Bihar Polls: Jitan Ram Manjhi's Party Bolsters NDA Front

  5. Can The RSS's Religious Reinterpretation Woo The Seven Sisters?

Entertainment News

  1. Eight Films That Look Beyond The Saffron Facade

  2. Amma’s Pride Review | Unflinching Parental Love That Moves Mountains

  3. Jhumkewali: A Flirty & Audacious Peek Into The Secret Havens Of Sapphic Love In 70s Bombay

  4. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  5. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

US News

  1. Trump Says Gaza Hostages Should Be Released Monday Or Tuesday As Israeli Government Approves Peace Plan

  2. Trump Administration Labels Certain U.S. Cities As ’War Zones’

  3. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  4. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  5. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

World News

  1. China Vows to ‘Fight to the End’ as U.S. Imposes 100% Tariffs on All Chinese Goods

  2. Vietnamese Youth Shift Attitudes Towards China Amid Economic Ties and Social Media Influence

  3. Pakistan Airstrikes Rock Kabul Amid Rising Tensions And Taliban Minister’s India Visit

  4. Madagascar President Flees Amid Gen-Z Uprising

  5. Trump To Attend Thailand-Cambodia Peace Deal Signing At ASEAN Summit

Latest Stories

  1. Pankaj Dheer, Mahabharat Fame Actor, Passes Away At 68 After Battling Cancer

  2. Ranji Trophy 2025-26 Live Score Round One Day 1 Updates: Srikar Bharat Blazes To Century

  3. Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP): Stages, Implementation, Challenges, and Effectiveness in Combating Air Pollution

  4. Diwali 2025: From Thamma To Bison - Films Releasing In Theatres During Diwali

  5. Pakistan Vs England Live Cricket Score, ICC Women's ODI World Cup 2025: PAK-W Dislodge Jones, Beaumont | ENG-W 33/2 (5)

  6. Horoscope Today, October 15, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Virgo, Sagittarius & More

  7. The Evolution Of RSS Publications: From Word Of Mouth To A Pan-Indian Media Presence

  8. 20 Killed, Several Injured As Bus Catches Fire In Rajasthan’s Jaisalmer