Gauahar Khan Shares Note On Motherhood After Ismail Darbar Said He Is Not In Support Of Her Working After Marriage

Gauahar Khan's father-in-law, music composer Ismail Darbar, recently said he is not in support of the actress working after marriage.

Gauahar Khan shares a note after Ismail Darbar said he won't' 'tolerate' her work after marriage Photo: Instagram
Summary
Summary of this article

  • After Ismail Darbar's comments on her career, Gauahar Khan shared a beautiful note on motherhood

  • Ismail Darbar, father of Zaid Darbar, recently said that he does not like his daughter-in-law working after her marriage

  • Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar, who got married on December 25, 2020, have two sons

Actress Gauahar Khan got married to Zaid Darbar, son of music composer Ismail Darbar, on December 25, 2020. The couple welcomed their first child, Zehaan, in 2023, and their second son, Farwaan, on September 1, 2025. Even after embracing motherhood, Gauahar has continued to work and has been perfectly balancing her personal and professional lives.

Recently, in an interview, Ismail Darbar praised his daughter-in-law by calling her a 'wonderful' mother, but said that he is not in support of her working after marriage and motherhood. Gauahar, taking to her Instagram handle, has shared a heartfelt note on motherhood and raising her boys.

Gauahar Khan's note on motherhood after Ismail Darbar's comments on her career

Taking to her Instagram Story, she shared the note on motherhood that read: "Raising a boy is a beautiful kind of chaos. He runs instead of walks, climbs instead of sits, and shouts instead of whispers- yet he still pauses to kiss your cheek, grab your hand and call you beautiful with peanut butter on his face." and wrote "Allahumma baarik".

Her post was accompanied by videos of her recent work, which indicates that she will continue her work and career.

Gauahar Khans post
Gauahar Khan's post Photo: Instagram
What Ismail Darbar said about Gauahar Khan's career?

In a recent interview with Vickey Lalwani, Ismail Darbar, best known for his compositions in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films such as Devdas and Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, gave the example of his second wife, who gave up her career for the family. Commenting on Gauahar's career, he said, "All I know is that she has a wonderful relationship with Zaid, and that she is a wonderful mother. There is no harm in being honest about this. However, the greatest thing my wife Ayesha did was stop working for her child’s sake."

He further said he comes from a 'backward family' and they used to "turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie", and it happens in their house even today. Darbar said Gauahar is a part of their family, and they are responsible for her reputation, but according to him, only Zaid has the right to tell her not to work, and not him. "So I don’t indulge in activities that might bother me," he added.

Darbar went on saying, "I’m not one to mince my words. I know that I will not be able to tolerate what I see, and if I am not able to tolerate what I see, I will confront them."

