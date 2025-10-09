He further said he comes from a 'backward family' and they used to "turn away whenever a sensuous type of scene would come in a movie", and it happens in their house even today. Darbar said Gauahar is a part of their family, and they are responsible for her reputation, but according to him, only Zaid has the right to tell her not to work, and not him. "So I don’t indulge in activities that might bother me," he added.