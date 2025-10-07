Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa are all set to become parents for the second time
The couple announced the news of their pregnancy on October 6
Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017 and welcomed their first baby in April 2022
Comedienne Bharti Singh is pregnant with her second child. She announced the good news in a joint post with her husband, Haarsh Limbachiyaa. The couple could be seen happily posing together with the backdrop of the picturesque location. Bharti was seen flaunting her baby bump in the picture, while Haarsh adorably held her from back.
Bharti Singh announces pregnancy with Haarsh Limbachiyaa
On Monday, taking to their respective Instagram handles, Bharti and Haarsh shared a joint post where they shared the good news with their fans with a loved-up picture. Both are currently vacationing in Switzerland, and the pic seemed to be from their vacation. Both were all smiles as they posed for the pic. Haarsh was cradling Bharti's baby bump from the back.
"we are pregnant again 😍🧿❤️🥳," they captioned the post and added #blessed #ganpatibappamorya #thankyougod #babycomingsoon.
Have a look at the post here.
As soon as they shared the news, Bharti and Haarsh have been busy basking in the warm wishes from celebrities and fans for their journey to embrace parenthood again. Parineeti Chopra, who is expecting her first child, wrote, "Congratsss my girllll", while Gauahar Khan, who welcomed her second child recently, commented, "Oh yayyyyyy ❤️❤️❤️ that’s amazing. Yaani humari baat sach hui . Upar waala khush rakhein . Ameen". Shilpa Shetty, Anita Hassanandani, Esha Gupta and Mahhi Vij, among others, also extended heartfelt wishes to the couple.
About Bharti and Haarsh's relationship
Bharti and Haarsh got married in 2017. They welcomed their first child, a baby boy, on April 3, 2022. They named him Laksh. They often share pictures of their little one on Instagram.
On the work front, apart from their appearances in other shows, Bharti and Haarsh also have their own podcast where they invite popular stars as their guests.