Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to become parents soon
The couple announced the news of their pregnancy on Tuesday
They got married on December 9, 2021
Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to embrace parenthood. They will soon welcome the new member to their family. The couple has finally confirmed the pregnancy reports on social media with an adorable post. Several celebs have sent congratulatory messages to the would-be parents.
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy
On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky shared a joint statement where they can be seen holding an adorable monochrome pic. In the pic, Vicky is seen lovingly cradling his wife's baby bump. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," wrote Katrina and Vicky in the joint post.
For the unversed, it is Katrina Kaif's first pregnancy after four years of marriage to Vicky Kaushal.
Recently, reports claimed that the couple might welcome their first baby in either October or November. Later, a new report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Katrina is apparently in her third trimester and is due in late October. The portal quoted a source saying, "She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce it after the birth of the baby."
Celebs wish Katrina and Vicky
As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared the good news, wishes started pouring in for the couple. Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, congratulated the parents-to-be.
Kaif and Kaushal tied the knot in a private wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur.