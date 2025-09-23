Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal Announce Pregnancy: On Our Way To Start The Best Chapter Of Our Lives

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal have finally confirmed their pregnancy on social media with an adorable post.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Katrina Kaif Vicky Kaushal
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy Photo: Instagram
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are going to become parents soon

  • The couple announced the news of their pregnancy on Tuesday

  • They got married on December 9, 2021

Bollywood couple Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are all set to embrace parenthood. They will soon welcome the new member to their family. The couple has finally confirmed the pregnancy reports on social media with an adorable post. Several celebs have sent congratulatory messages to the would-be parents.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal announce pregnancy

On Tuesday, Katrina and Vicky shared a joint statement where they can be seen holding an adorable monochrome pic. In the pic, Vicky is seen lovingly cradling his wife's baby bump. "On our way to start the best chapter of our lives with hearts full of joy and gratitude," wrote Katrina and Vicky in the joint post.

For the unversed, it is Katrina Kaif's first pregnancy after four years of marriage to Vicky Kaushal.

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal - Instagram
10 Romantic Moments Of Katrina Kaif And Vicky Kaushal

BY Garima Das

Recently, reports claimed that the couple might welcome their first baby in either October or November. Later, a new report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Katrina is apparently in her third trimester and is due in late October. The portal quoted a source saying, "She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce it after the birth of the baby."

Related Content
Related Content

Celebs wish Katrina and Vicky

As soon as Katrina and Vicky shared the good news, wishes started pouring in for the couple. Janhvi Kapoor, Ayushmann Khurrana, Neha Dhupia, Rhea Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Angad Bedi and Bhumi Pednekar, among others, congratulated the parents-to-be.

Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif - Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Kaif and Kaushal tied the knot in a private wedding in Rajasthan on December 9, 2021, at the Six Senses Fort Barwara in Sawai Madhopur. 

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. PAK Vs SL, Asia Cup Super Four: Abu Dhabi Weather Forecast And Sheikh Zayed Stadium Pitch Report

  2. India Vs Bangladesh Preview, Asia Cup 2025 Super Four: SKY’s IND Face BAN’s Spin Threat

  3. ED Questions Robin Uthappa In 1xBet Money Laundering Case

  4. India A Vs Australia A Toss Update, 2nd Unofficial Test: IND A To Bowl First - Check Playing XIs

  5. Rishabh Pant Injury Update: India Wicketkeeper Ruled Out Of West Indies Test Series - Report

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Iga Swiatek Vs Ekaterina Alexandrova, Korea Open 2025: Polish Star Overcomes Early Scare To Clinch Maiden Title

  2. Jasmine Paolini Downs Jessica Pegula As Italy Retain Billie Jean King Cup Title

  3. Billie Jean King Cup: Italy Ride On Paolini's Heroics To Reach Final

  4. Billie Jean King Cup: Paolini And Italy's Comeback Heroics Seal Final Spot

  5. Billie Jean King Cup 2025: Jessica Pegula, Taylor Townsend Lead USA To Doubles Semi-Final

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. A Law of Expediency? Farmers And Experts Question Kerala’s Wildlife Protection Amendment

  2. Canada Arrests Inderjeet Singh Gosal

  3. Chennai Weather Update: Cloudy Skies with Patchy Rain and Moderate Air Quality

  4. Day In Pics: September 22, 2025

  5. Amit Shah: Two Top Naxal Leaders Killed in Chhattisgarh-Maharashtra Border Encounter

Entertainment News

  1. Nishaanchi Review | A Small-Town Masala Carnival From Kashyap’s Filmy Heart

  2. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  3. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  4. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  5. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

US News

  1. Immigration Attorneys, Companies Tell H-1B Visa Holders To Return To US Immediately Or Risk Getting Stranded

  2. US Vetoes Security Council Resolution Demanding Immediate Gaza Ceasefire, Hostage Release

  3. Trump Asks Britain To Call Out Military To Control Its Borders

  4. Trump Claims Credit for India-Pakistan Ceasefire Again, Calls It One of Seven Conflicts He Settled

  5. Jimmy Kimmel Taken Off Air Over Charlie Kirk Comments, ‘Kimmel Has Zero Talent’, Says Trump

World News

  1. Nepal Gen Z Protest Revolution: What’s The Vibe Now?

  2. China Launches ‘K Visa’ to Attract Global Tech Talent Amid US H-1B Fee Hike

  3. Putin: Russia to Honor Nuclear Arms Limits for One Year After New START Pact Expires in February

  4. Peru’s Gen Z Protests Over Wages & Pension Reform; Clashes With Police On Sunday

  5. Clashes Erupt In Lima As Anti-Government Protests Turn Violent, Several Inured

Latest Stories

  1. Uttarakhand Achieves Historic Revenue Surplus, Confirmed By CAG Report

  2. Zubeen Garg Last Rites: Legendary Singer Laid To Rest With Full State Honours

  3. September 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Cancer, Libra, And Pisces

  4. When The River Took The Harvest: Pulwama’s Orchard Farmers Face A Season Of Loss

  5. France Formally Recognises Palestinian Statehood At UN Meeting

  6. Bayer Leverkusen 1-1 Monchengladbach, Bundesliga: Tabakovic Rescues Draw For Visitors

  7. Trump's 'Reckless' $100,000 H-1B Fee Slammed As Xenophobic Weaponisation Of Immigration Policy, Says Advocacy Group

  8. Kolkata Rains: Heavy Downpour Triggers Massive Waterlogging and School Closures