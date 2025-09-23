Recently, reports claimed that the couple might welcome their first baby in either October or November. Later, a new report in Bollywood Hungama stated that Katrina is apparently in her third trimester and is due in late October. The portal quoted a source saying, "She is in the third trimester of her pregnancy. The delivery is expected next month, before October 15 and October 30. The actress and her hubby, Vicky Kaushal, prefer to keep it under wraps and probably want to announce it after the birth of the baby."