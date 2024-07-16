Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics

Actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older today, July 16. To mark the special occasion, Vicky Kaushal wished his wife with a loved-up post. He shared a string of unseen pictures of both on Instagram to make Katrina feel special.
Sharing the adorable moments, Vicky wrote, ''Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love! 🎂❤️🎂 (sic)''.
The first picture features Vicky adorably hugging Katrina who is seen laughing heartily, second pic is a selfie of both, third pic seems to be from their wedding as Katrina is seen in red and white chooda and both holding each other's hands. In the fourth pic, they are seen doing puja, fifth snap shows them enjoying pizzas, sixth pic is also a selfie from one of their vacations, the seventh pic shows them in masks and Katrina sleeping, resting her head on Vicky's shoulder. The eighth pic is cute as we see Vicky adorably touching Katrina's chin as she sleeps inside a car.
Have a look at Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for Katrina Kaif.
Recently, at a promotional event of his upcoming film, 'Bad Newz', when Vicky was asked about his birthday plans for Katrina, he said it's a special day and he will rush back to celebrate her birthday to spend quality time. He added, ''Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai ( I have been busy promoting my film since a while now) and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together''.
When someone from the crowd asked him about the good news (hinting at Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours), Vicky said, “As far has the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you)''.
Wishing Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday!