Art & Entertainment

Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics

Vicky Kaushal wished his wife Katrina Kaif on birthday with a loved-up post. He shared a string of unseen pictures of both to make Katrina feel special.

Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif
Vicky Kaushal's Birthday Wish For Katrina Kaif Photo: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
info_icon

Actor Katrina Kaif turned a year older today, July 16. To mark the special occasion, Vicky Kaushal wished his wife with a loved-up post. He shared a string of unseen pictures of both on Instagram to make Katrina feel special.

Sharing the adorable moments, Vicky wrote, ''Making memories with you is my favourite part of life. Happy Birthday my love! 🎂❤️🎂 (sic)''.

The first picture features Vicky adorably hugging Katrina who is seen laughing heartily, second pic is a selfie of both, third pic seems to be from their wedding as Katrina is seen in red and white chooda and both holding each other's hands. In the fourth pic, they are seen doing puja, fifth snap shows them enjoying pizzas, sixth pic is also a selfie from one of their vacations, the seventh pic shows them in masks and Katrina sleeping, resting her head on Vicky's shoulder. The eighth pic is cute as we see Vicky adorably touching Katrina's chin as she sleeps inside a car.

Have a look at Vicky Kaushal's birthday post for Katrina Kaif.

Recently, at a promotional event of his upcoming film, 'Bad Newz', when Vicky was asked about his birthday plans for Katrina, he said it's a special day and he will rush back to celebrate her birthday to spend quality time. He added, ''Bahot time se promotion chal rahi hai ( I have been busy promoting my film since a while now) and even she has been travelling. So we will just spend quality time together''.

Vicky Kaushal on Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours - Instagram
'There Is No Truth': Vicky Kaushal Quashes Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

When someone from the crowd asked him about the good news (hinting at Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours), Vicky said, “As far has the good news is concerned, we will be very happy to share it with you but for now, there is no truth to the speculations. Abhi Bad Newz enjoy kijiye, jab good news ayega to hum aapke saath zarur share karenge (Till then enjoy the film, Bad Newz and when we are ready with the good news, we will definitely share with you)''.

Wishing Katrina Kaif a very Happy Birthday!

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Hardik Pandya To Lead In T20Is - Report
  2. MLC 2024: Matthew Short's Fifty, Liam Plunkett's Bowling Help San Francisco Unicorns Beat Seattle Orcas
  3. Sri Lanka At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  4. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  5. Health Ministry Asks BCCI To Drop Tobacco Hoardings Displayed In Stadiums: Report
Football News
  1. UEFA Euro 2024: ESP Celebrate Victory With Fans - In Pics
  2. ARG Vs COL Final, Copa America 2024: Sea Of Argentina Fans Assemble To Celebrate 16th Title Triumph - In Pics
  3. Football Transfers: Atletico Madrid Move On Saul On Loan To La Liga Rivals Sevilla
  4. Alan Shearer Expects Gareth Southgate Departure After Gut-Wrenching UEFA Euro 2024 Failure
  5. Kylian Mbappe's Real Madrid Presentation, Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online In India
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  2. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
  3. Wimbledon Champion Carlos Alcaraz Not Convinced Tennis Has Entered New Era
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal 'Happy' With Winning Return Alongside Casper Ruud At Bastad
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud Win Doubles Opener On Bastad Clay
Hockey News
  1. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  4. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  5. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India News LIVE: 2 Judges Appointed To SC; Defence Minister Speaks To Army Chief After Doda Encounter
  2. Mumbai Police Arrests Techie Over Bomb Threat To Anant Ambani's Wedding
  3. Puja Khedkar Row: Pune Police To Probe Authenticity Of IAS Officer's Medical Certificates; Search On For Parents
  4. Doda Encounter Deaths: 'Govt Should Take Responsibility', Says LoP Rahul Gandhi; J&K LG Vows To 'Avenge'
  5. Kolhapur: Video Of Mob Vandalising Mosque Goes Viral, Police Issues Prohibitory Orders Amid Clashes
Entertainment News
  1. Pahlaj Nihalani Quashes Govinda's Claim Of Being Offered A Role In James Cameron's 'Avatar'
  2. Entertainment LIVE Updates, 16 July: 'Stranger Things 5' First Look Revealed, Samantha On Life After Divorce And Health Challenges, Asha Parekh On Wedding Rumours With Shammi Kapoor
  3. Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics
  4. Abhishek Bachchan To Be Part Of Shah Rukh Khan's 'King'? Amitabh Bachchan Drops Hint
  5. 'Manorathangal' Trailer Review: Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal, Fahadh Faasil Unite For An Anthology Series
US News
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate
  3. Heat Wave Sweeps Central And Eastern U.S. | Americans Struggling Severe Weather, Power Outage, Water Crisis And More
  4. Healing Blooms: 5 Medicinal Flowers You Can Grow At Home
  5. In A Victory For Trump, Federal Judge Dismisses Classified Documents Case
World News
  1. Nepal Bus Tragedy: 14 Bodies Recovered, 6 Indians Dead; No Trace Of Buses Yet
  2. Oman Mosque Attack: Shooting At Mosque In Muscat Kills 4
  3. After Attack On Trump, 'Security Scare' For King Charles, Queen Camilla | What We Know
  4. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  5. Paris: Soldier Patrolling For Olympic Games 2024 Stabbed, Out Of Danger
Latest Stories
  1. Who Is JD Vance, Donald Trump's Vice Presidential Pick
  2. 'Stranger Things 5': First Look Of The Final Season Unveiled, Noah Schnapp Teases It To Be 'The Best Season Yet'
  3. Weather Wrap: 'Red' Alert For Heavy Rain In Kerala, Karnataka; Punjab Sets Up Flood Control Rooms; 8 Rain-Related Deaths In UP
  4. Bihar: INDIA Ally VIP Chief Mukesh Sahani's Father Murdered At Home In Darbhanga; Police Forms SIT To Probe
  5. Lanka Premier League 2024: Matheesha Pathirana-Muhammad Waseem Star In Colombo Strikers' 7-Wicket Win Over Galle Marvels
  6. Kenya: Serial Killer Confesses To Killing 42 Women In 2 Years, Arrested Outside Pub While Watching Euro Final
  7. Sports News Today LIVE: Sumit Nagal, Rafael Nadal In Action At Swedish Open; Kylian Mbappe To Be Unveiled As New Real Madrid Player