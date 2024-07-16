Vicky Kaushal Wishes 'Love' Katrina Kaif On Birthday With A Heartwarming Post And Adorable Unseen Pics

The first picture features Vicky adorably hugging Katrina who is seen laughing heartily, second pic is a selfie of both, third pic seems to be from their wedding as Katrina is seen in red and white chooda and both holding each other's hands. In the fourth pic, they are seen doing puja, fifth snap shows them enjoying pizzas, sixth pic is also a selfie from one of their vacations, the seventh pic shows them in masks and Katrina sleeping, resting her head on Vicky's shoulder. The eighth pic is cute as we see Vicky adorably touching Katrina's chin as she sleeps inside a car.