Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Defending Champs Haryana Steelers Begin Pre-Season Training Ahead Of PKL 12

Defending champions Haryana Steelers are preparing for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a pre-season camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bannihatti, Karnataka. Head Coach Manpreet Singh, who guided the team to their first title last season, is overseeing the training sessions as the squad looks to build on their progress. Captain Jaideep Dahiya continues to lead the group, while new signing Naveen Kumar, picked up at the Season 12 Player Auction for ₹1.20 crore, joins the team with his experience of over 1,100 raid points and back-to-back MVP titles in Seasons 7 and 8.