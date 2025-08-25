Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Defending Champs Haryana Steelers Begin Pre-Season Training Ahead Of PKL 12

Defender Rahul Sethpal’s sharp moves on the mat.
Coach Manpreet Singh closely monitors the team’s raiding strategies as they aim to defend their PKL trophy.
Naveen upgrading his raiding skills & eyeing a stronger comeback with the Defending Champions Haryana Steelers.
Raider Naveen Kumar well known for taking quick bonus & touch points in action at the training session of Haryana Steelers.
Raider Vishal Tate in action and Rahul Sethpal defending, while Coach Manpreet keenly observes his players’ tactics
Team huddle with Captain Jaideep Dahiya
The incredible trio of Haryana Steelers – Vice Captain Rahul Sethpal, Naveen Kumar, and Captain Jaideep Dahiya – are maintaining peak fitness ahead of the long PKL season.
The Veteran – Manpreet Singh interacting with his Haryana Steelers boys during their training at the Inspire Institute of Sport.
Vinay Tevathia improvising his raiding skills ahead of PKL Season 12.