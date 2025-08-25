Sports

Pro Kabaddi League 2025: Defending Champs Haryana Steelers Begin Pre-Season Training Ahead Of PKL 12

Defending champions Haryana Steelers are preparing for Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 with a pre-season camp at the Inspire Institute of Sport (IIS) in Bannihatti, Karnataka. Head Coach Manpreet Singh, who guided the team to their first title last season, is overseeing the training sessions as the squad looks to build on their progress. Captain Jaideep Dahiya continues to lead the group, while new signing Naveen Kumar, picked up at the Season 12 Player Auction for ₹1.20 crore, joins the team with his experience of over 1,100 raid points and back-to-back MVP titles in Seasons 7 and 8.

Defender Rahul Sethpal’s sharp moves on the mat.

Coach Manpreet Singh closely monitors the team’s raiding strategies as they aim to defend their PKL trophy.

Naveen upgrading his raiding skills & eyeing a stronger comeback with the Defending Champions Haryana Steelers.

Dhaakad Boys of Haryana Steelers Ready to Dominate the Mat in Pro Kabaddi League Season 12.

Raider Naveen Kumar well known for taking quick bonus & touch points in action at the training session of Haryana Steelers.

Raider Vishal Tate in action and Rahul Sethpal defending, while Coach Manpreet keenly observes his players’ tactics

Team huddle with Captain Jaideep Dahiya

The incredible trio of Haryana Steelers – Vice Captain Rahul Sethpal, Naveen Kumar, and Captain Jaideep Dahiya – are maintaining peak fitness ahead of the long PKL season.

The Veteran – Manpreet Singh interacting with his Haryana Steelers boys during their training at the Inspire Institute of Sport.

Vinay Tevathia improvising his raiding skills ahead of PKL Season 12.

