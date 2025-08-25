Mark Ruffalo Slams ‘Man-made Famine’ In Gaza: 'Your Silence Is Complicity'

The Hollywood star’s post was met with a surge of love and support. Ruffalo has been constantly speaking out against Israel’s carnage in Gaza with great, impassioned fervor. He has mobilized support for sanctions against Israel and joined the Artists for Ceasefire initiative, that exhorts a termination of all aggressions and clashes. In 2024, he netted his fourth Oscar nomination with Poor Things (2023). At the 2024 Academy Awards, he expressed his support for a group of pro-Palestine activists that had assembled outside the ceremony, shouting, “Humanity wins!”. Earlier this month, he joined the #halfheartsforgaza and urged his celebrity friends to get behind the trend.