Mark Ruffalo Slams 'Man-made Famine' In Gaza: 'Your Silence Is Complicity'

The IPC has declared famine in northern Gaza which will billow out further within weeks

Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo Photo: Getty
  • Hollywood star Mark Ruffalo terms the Gaza genocide a "crime against humanity"

  • Taking to Instagram, he cites the IPC findings and criticizes the crisis as deliberately manufactured

  • He exhorts world leaders to step in and end all hostilities

Oscar-nominated actor and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has called on global leaders to intervene in Gaza, calling the genocide a “man-made famine” and a “crime against humanity”.

“This is not a natural disaster. It’s not a drought. It’s a man-made disaster, a man-made criminal act to kill civilian populations. And it’s being perpetrated by Israel and the IDF,” Ruffalo said in his statement posted on Instagram. Citing findings from the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification (IPC), the international body responsible for declaring famine conditions, Ruffalo added that while food is plentiful on one side of the border, civilians in Gaza are left with nothing. He reiterated the crisis is due to “deliberate choices made by those in power”.

In an unequivocal, vehement post, he wrote, “Your silence is complicity. Your inaction is enabling this suffering. We cannot stand by while an entire people are starved. Humanity demands more of us. DO SOMETHING!”

Ruffalo implored the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and European leaders to intervene. He rallied all to step in and voice resistance. “Demand an end to this famine. Demand an end to the genocide and destruction. Demand accountability. Demand life,” he ended.

The Hollywood star’s post was met with a surge of love and support. Ruffalo has been constantly speaking out against Israel’s carnage in Gaza with great, impassioned fervor. He has mobilized support for sanctions against Israel and joined the Artists for Ceasefire initiative, that exhorts a termination of all aggressions and clashes. In 2024, he netted his fourth Oscar nomination with Poor Things (2023). At the 2024 Academy Awards, he expressed his support for a group of pro-Palestine activists that had assembled outside the ceremony, shouting, “Humanity wins!”. Earlier this month, he joined the #halfheartsforgaza and urged his celebrity friends to get behind the trend.

