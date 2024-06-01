Born on July 16, 1983, Katrina Kaif is a British actress renowned for her contributions to Hindi cinema. Acknowledged as one of India's highest-paid actresses, she has received four Screen Awards and four Zee Cine Awards, earning acclaim for her exceptional dancing skills showcased in successful item numbers. Originally from Hong Kong, Kaif's three-year stint in London followed her experiences living in various countries. Despite a setback with her debut film 'Boom,' she found her breakthrough with romantic comedies like 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya?' and 'Namastey London,' leading to a series of box-office hits. Despite facing criticism for repetitive roles, her performances in 'New York' and 'Mere Brother Ki Dulhan' earned her acclaim and Filmfare Award nominations. Married to actor Vicky Kaushal, Kaif remains a prominent figure in the Indian entertainment industry.