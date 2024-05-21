Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are one of the most loved couples in B-town. Together, they shell out major couple goals. Vicky and Katrina are currently holidaying in London. Though, they haven't shared any post from their London vacation, a few pictures and videos of them have surfaced on social media.
In one of the videos, shared on Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's fan pages, they are seen walking hand-in-hand as they went to visit London's Baker Street. Both are seen in winter outfits. Vicky is donning a blue outfit, Katrina, on the other hand, is seen wearing a black overcoat that she layered with other outfits. Vicky who is a doting husband is also seen holding Katrina's hand and protecting her from the crowd.
An X user who claimed to have bumped into the couple shared the video and wrote, "The humble Bollywood power couple #KatrinaKaif & #VickyKaushal taking a stroll in Baker Street, London. Vicky is a gentleman clearly, as he holds his hand protectively by her side. This was after bumping into them at the bookstore yesterday (sic)."
As soon as he dropped the video, it left internet divided. Many slammed him for invading the privacy of the couple while some sepculated that Katrina is pregnant and was hiding her baby bump with the overcoat.
One user wrote, ''Omg I love kat she’s pregnant?'' while another commented, ''Do you think she is pregnant?''. ''she is preg. tht s nt hw she walk,'' wrote one. One fan wrote, ''Did you see her upfront? Is she pregnant ?''
This is not the first time Katrina has sparked pregnancy rumours. Recently, her birthday post for hubby Vicky Kaushal made fans believe that she was hinting that a new member is coming to the family. Her post included three emojis each of hearts and cakes.
Katrina and Vicky got married on December 9, 2021, in Rajasthan. It was an intimate wedding ceremony, attended only by family members and close friends.
On the work front, Vicky Kaushal will be seen in 'Chhava', with Rashmika Mandanna. He also has 'Bad Newz' with Triptii Dimri and Ammy Virk. Katrina, on the other hand, was last seen in 'Merry Christmas'.