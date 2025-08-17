Ten Films You Shouldn’t Miss At Venice Film Festival 2025

Argentinian auteur Lucrecia Martel has been working on her first non-fiction feature since 2010. In between, she made a fever dream of a period piece, Zama (2017). Previously titled Chocobar, Nuestra Tierra looks back at the 2009 murder of indigenous activist Javier Chocobar by a white landowner. Touted for years to be an easy Competition lock-in at Cannes/Venice, it’s among the expanded Out of Competition-non-fiction berth. The doc stitches together voices of the Chuschagata community, courtroom footage to present a bloody chronicle of colonialism and land dispossession in Latin America. Confessing that making the doc has been more “difficult and exciting” than fiction outings, Nuestra Tierra examines a vast question: what has changed in Latin America over the last 500 years?