Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More

Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy

Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced the arrival of their first child whom they named, Vedavid. They shared a joint post where they shared a picture of lord Vishnu carrying a baby in His arms. The note on the picture read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami & Aditya.”