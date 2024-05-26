Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar Welcome Baby Boy, Shah Rukh Khan's Hospitalisation And More

Sunday has arrived and we are again back with the top stories of Bollywood which grabbed the headlines throughout this week. From Bollywood celebs casting their vote in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to Shah Rukh Khan's hospitalisation, here are this week's top stories in B-town.
Have a look at the top five Bollywood newsmakers of the week
Celebs cast their votes in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024
From the Khans to the Bachchans to the Kapoors, several Bollywood celebs exercised their right to vote in the fifth phase of Lok Sabha Elections 2024. Actors like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor, Dharmendra, Govinda, Varun Dhawan, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Vidya Balan, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan, Ananya Panday and Sonakshi Sinha among others cast their vote.
Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours
A recent video of Katrina Kaif taking a stroll with her husband Vicky Kaushal at London's Baker Street added fuel to the reports of her pregnancy. Netizens thought Katrina was hiding her baby bump in an oversized coat. Later, Zoom quoted a source saying that Katrina and Vicky are expecting their first baby and will welcome their child in London. Reacting to it, Katrina's team issued a statement that read: ''Request all media houses to immediately stop this unconfirmed reporting and speculation.''
Shah Rukh Khan hospitalised
On Wednesday, May 22, Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan was admitted to a hospital in Ahmedabad after he reportedly suffered heatstroke and dehydration due to the heatwave in Ahmedabad. He was discharged a day later. Shah Rukh's manager, Pooja Dadlani issued a statement on Thursday afternoon sharing SRK's health update. She wrote, "To all of Mr Khan's fans and well-wishers - he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern (sic)''.
Yami Gautam-Aditya Dhar welcome baby boy
Actress Yami Gautam and filmmaker Aditya Dhar announced the arrival of their first child whom they named, Vedavid. They shared a joint post where they shared a picture of lord Vishnu carrying a baby in His arms. The note on the picture read, “We are thrilled to announce the arrival of our beloved son, Vedavid, who graced us with his birth on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritya. Please shower him with all your kind blessings and love. Warm Regards, Yami & Aditya.”
Ranveer Singh no longer part of Prasanth Varma's 'Rakshas'
As per a report in Pinkvilla, Ranveer Singh and Prasanth Varma parted ways on 'Rakshas'. The film was supposed to go on floors in July 2024. A source informed the portal, “Ranveer had travelled to Hyderabad in April for a photo shoot to announce the film. While all the plans were set, the official announcement has now hit a roadblock. Ranveer Singh will no longer be a part of Prashanth Varma’s Rakshas. They have amicably parted ways due to creative differences''.