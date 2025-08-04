The Kerala Story won Best Director, Best Cinematography at National Film Awards
FTII students' body condemned the government-backed recognition of the film
They called it not just a film, but a weapon
At the 71st National Film Awards, The Kerala Story bagged two awards: Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasanthanu Mohapatra. The announcement followed a storm of criticism on social media, slamming the jury of the National Film Awards. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the 2023 film is allegedly Islamophobic, with a plot showing the alleged religious conversion of women in Kerala and recruiting them for a terrorist outfit. The Students' Association of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) strongly condemned National Film Development Corporation's (NFDC) decision to give National Award to The Kerala Story, citing that the honour to the film is "not simply disappointing, but dangerous".
The Students' Association of FTII opposes the National Award to The Kerala Story
In a statement on August 2, the student body said that The Kerala Story was "not a film, but a weapon."
"The state has once again made its position clear: it will reward propaganda disguised as cinema if it aligns with its majoritarian, hate-filled agenda. The Kerala Story is not a film—it is a weapon. A falsified narrative aimed at vilifying the Muslim community and demonising an entire state that has historically stood for communal harmony, education, and resistance," read the statement.
Further opposing the decision, the student body wrote that when a "government-endorsed body elevates a film that spreads misinformation and paranoia against minorities, it is not merely “recognising art”—it is legitimising violence."
"It is scripting future lynchings, social exclusion, and political othering. It is telling a billion people: "This hate is acceptable. This is the story we choose to reward," it stated.
"The state must understand: giving awards to propaganda does not make it true. And we, as students and citizens, will not stop calling it what it is—incitement. Violence," it read further.
The letter was signed by President Geetanjali Sahu and General Secretary Barsha Dasgupta.
