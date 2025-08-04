At the 71st National Film Awards, The Kerala Story bagged two awards: Best Director for Sudipto Sen and Best Cinematography for Prasanthanu Mohapatra. The announcement followed a storm of criticism on social media, slamming the jury of the National Film Awards. Starring Adah Sharma in the lead role, the 2023 film is allegedly Islamophobic, with a plot showing the alleged religious conversion of women in Kerala and recruiting them for a terrorist outfit. The Students' Association of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) strongly condemned National Film Development Corporation's (NFDC) decision to give National Award to The Kerala Story, citing that the honour to the film is "not simply disappointing, but dangerous".