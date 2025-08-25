US Open 2025: Emma Raducanu Secures First Win At Flushing Meadows Since 2021 Title

Emma Raducanu progressed to the next round
The Brit claimed her first victory at US Open since 2021
Raducanu described Flushing Meadows as her "happy place"
Emma Raducanu roared through to the US Open second round following a ruthless straight-sets rout of Ena Shibahara.
The 2021 champion took just 62 minutes to sweep the Japanese qualifier aside 6-1 6-2 to claim her first victory at Flushing Meadows since that fairytale triumph four years ago.
Raducanu, who described Flushing Meadows as her "happy place" ahead of the season's final major, hit the ground running as she opened with an ace on the way to a love hold.
Shibahara was broken at the first attempt following an untimely double-fault, and the British number one did not look back as she wrapped up the opening set in just 26 minutes.
Raducanu then broke in games one and three to quickly take control of the second set, while double-faults continued to plague her opponent.
In just over an hour, the 22-year-old's long wait for another victory in New York was finally over.
Data Debrief: Rampant Raducanu ends drought
Raducanu, who has won a career-best 25 matches on the WTA Tour this season, said her first US Open match win since 2021 felt "extra special", with first-round defeats in 2022 and 2024 coming either side of missing the 2023 event through injury.
The British number one marked the occasion by recording her quickest main-draw victory at a major.
Meanwhile, this was only Shibahara's second grand slam main-draw match, and that lack of experience was evident. Indeed, she recorded five unanswered double-faults and lost four of the seven break points she faced.