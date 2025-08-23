In retrospect, Salim-Javed’s writing reflects the lost Nehruvian concept of a just, inclusive society, the beginning of which is an ideal village (Ramgarh). To that end, their marginals, either by class or by situation, must get a fair chance, else they may become outlaws, creating a parallel ‘social order’ (Vijay the smuggler’s world in Deewar and Thakur deciding to teach Gabbar a lesson). Sholay fits well into this casing. While the outer casing remains all about avenging, the deeper narrative juxtaposes reality. The entire track of widow marriage is a good example of how consistently elements of social realism work for the film, but sadly get aborted at the end. The message of reformation of prison inmates springs from the newer approach to penal systems that stems from a landmark move of 1957 (All India Jail Manual Committee, 1957-59). In real life, the formation of the Jail Manual Committee was a watershed moment in the history of jail reform in India. So, in the film, there is a self-confessed colonial jailor and a former police officer who believes in giving convicts another ‘chance’ and is pro-reform.