‘The Real Superstar’: How An Outsider Sees Amitabh Bachchan

Frank Williams is confiding in his friend Veeru about how he was mistaken for someone else by a family in a bungalow. He didn’t protest. Instead, he went along because of how familiar the bungalow felt. This is an oddly acted scene from Hum Kaun Hai? (2004), painfully flitting between dialogues in Hindi and English. Starring Amitabh Bachchan as Frank and Dharmendra as the friend (named after his character in Sholay, probably as an in-joke), they’re both far from their element. The scene (or the film) would feature nowhere near either of their showreels, but such is the beauty of Cedric Dupire’s The Real Superstar — an irreverent, experimental archive of Bachchan’s life, which not only showcases this scene, but uses it for a very specific effect within its narrative. I was amused, startled and impressed by Dupire’s pick.