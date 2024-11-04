Deepak Rauniyar’s Pooja, Sir Unravels Social Chasms Through A Police Procedural

On many levels, hence, Rauniyar unravels a cautionary, grim tale of deepening disillusionment. Pooja grapples with a rude awakening to the boundaries she cannot breach despite a moral clarity about the crime. There are too many mediating barriers that render her ultimately powerless. Almost as soon as she gets her hands on the case, she is thrust with a random, politically motivated list of suspects to come down on. It includes everyone linked to the Madhesi protests, a bunch of students as well. Magrati channels a terrific stoicism and the profundity of realisation which gradually hits Pooja; she accepts to Mamta she may not have to face the kind of prejudice that she as a Madhesi is confronted with on a daily basis. This is where the film finds its cutting, sobering truth, articulating a bitter reality with unsentimental directness. There are no neat, rousing resolutions Rauniyar offers. Instead, a pained reaffirmation of all the entrenched divides absorbs Pooja in its folds as well.