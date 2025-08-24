Yeo Siew Hua Interview | Looking Beyond Surveillance As An All-encroaching Demon

The Singaporean director of Stranger Eyes discusses surveillance, flipping perspectives, and the politics in the act of looking

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Yeo Siew Hua Interview
Yeo Siew Hua Interview Photo: Akanga Film Asia
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Yeo Siew Hua's Golden Lion contender Stranger Eyes is all set for its North American release

  • This interview with Hua ranges through varied cultural responses to surveillance the film has triggered

  • The Singaporean director also emphasizes the room the film leaves to peek behind dialogues and into possible implications

At last year’s Venice Film Festival, Stranger Eyes became the first ever Singaporean film to land in the main competition, vying for the Golden Lion. Launching as a crackerjack thriller and morphing into a tender, existential set of musings on the mutually sparking tussle between surveillance and identity, Yeo Siew Hua’s third feature keeps us guessing, as it takes wild turns. When a couple whose child went missing suddenly receives DVDs detailing their daily movements, tracking down the voyeur expands beyond easy moral definitions. While the father grows increasingly obsessed with the lurker, the observer and observed slowly enmesh. Devilishly gripping, Stranger Eyes builds as a clever, human drama as well as a philosophical puzzle. A character remarks, “You just have to watch someone closely enough; and at some point, even if he’s not a criminal, he’ll turn into one.” In this age of global loneliness and isolation, even as grids of surveillance have widened more than ever before, how much can we prise our own selves off projection and performance?

Ahead of the film’s North American release later this month, Yeo Siew Hua sat down with Outlook’s Debanjan Dhar for an exclusive conversation. Hua talks about handling multi-perspective narratives, extra-textual intricacies and the intense implications kindled by the act of looking. Edited excerpts from the interview:

Q

In this film, lines between the stalker and the stalked blur, melding into each other and the whole thing becomes slippery, constantly spinning around fragmented perspectives. While writing and rewriting the film over the years, how did you envisage the many mediations identity and relationships are reframed through?

A

Firstly, I wanted to make a film watching people. I can’t ever get away from the fact that every time I watch someone, it’s from a certain perspective. There’s never a god’s eye view. I’m a firm believer that every certain fact—taken from a standpoint of where you see it and who you are watching—it colors the event quite differently. The film is definitely about perspectives. But I don’t need to look too far because it’s everyday life now. We are given so many perspectives. We can’t differentiate truth from lies. I think my audiences are used to flipping around perspectives. They are used to having different kinds of media thrown at them. Staying put in one medium seems difficult these days.

Still from Twinless - Greg Cotten
Twinless Review: Dylan O’Brien Enthralls In This Shifty Instant Classic Circling A Twisted Friendship

BY Debanjan Dhar

Q

There’s also the osmosis—a reflection poised between the two men, a kind of mirroring. Was that always present as a key trigger in the narrative?

A

Absolutely. Structurally, while writing the film, I always imagined two blocks of flats looking at each other as a certain metaphysical mirror. It’s a slow realization in the film. As for the osmosis, the question is whether they were always the same person or there’s a certain transformation happening. I wanted to explore how, if you spend a lot of time intently watching someone or something, a transformation does come about. The act of watching is an active one. When I see strangers on the street playing with their fingers or tapping something, I realize I’m doing the same thing. As human beings, we are mimicking animals. We take on the form of the other we see. There’s a lot of self-discovery through the other. I don’t believe in self-discovery enacted merely through introspection.

Q

I wonder how you managed to zero in and pull off the orchestration of space, the two apartment blocks looking into each other almost at a similar height. Was that tricky?

A

That was the toughest part. Looking at the film, it almost seems too easy as two residential buildings looking at each other. Like you pointed out, these two units had to be at the same height to afford the exact angle. They were lived-in apartments, not sets we created. We needed to find two appropriately sized apartments and both families willing to vacate at the same time. I have an amazing production team that knocked on half the doors in Singapore. It was almost a month before shoot that one of the pair dropped out. We were left to scramble. Thankfully, we eventually found an even better pairing.

Carlos Reygadas Interview - Illustration
Carlos Reygadas Interview | “We Must Get Independence From Doctoring of Art In Cinema”

BY Debanjan Dhar

Q

You’d tried to mount this film a decade ago—it didn’t pan out then. How vital is having producers who stick by you and prop you up at the right time, like the great faith you found in Akanga Film Asia?

A

Fran from Akanga and the other producer, Dan Koh, have been behind me from the start. They have worked with me from A Land Imagined (2018), which was another six to eight years. For a director, filmmaking is a lonely journey. Fran has not just believed in my vision and stuck to it, but has been doing so for many other filmmakers. That’s why he’s become an important figure in Southeast Asian cinema. He’s a passionate cinema lover overall, beyond being a producer.

Yeo Siew Hua
Yeo Siew Hua Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Q

As incredible as Lee Kang-sheng is, I was also struck by Wu Chien-ho, who has a pretty complicated role in not expressing much but containing so much within. You’ve spoken about not being too uptight as a director, giving ample freedom to your actors. Talk a bit more about guiding your actors through this maze of hidden glances, the many delineations the act of looking holds.

A

You’re right. There’s so much hidden within Chien-ho’s Junyang but he doesn’t have that many lines. I was trying to push him with this challenge and he took it on beautifully. We’ve seen cynical, older characters that have a burden of history, but we have young people too—equally troubled and unable to express themselves, even more so in this new world. Wu Chien-ho did an amazing job translating this element on the page with his body.

There’s no magic bullet in how to direct this, but it’s about tweaking as we go along. We were also working with each other for the first time and there was a factor of establishing trust. By the second day of shoot, he was fully immersed in the character. It was almost hard to get him out of it (laughs).

Still from Stranger Eyes
Still from Stranger Eyes
info_icon
Q

Your DP Hideho Urata also mentioned something about the differences in the way Taiwanese and Singaporean actors work. Could you elaborate?

A

It’s hard to say. They come from different acting backgrounds, be it television or film. It’s fun, though; I like bringing in different actors to jam together. There’s also an actor from Malaysia, Pete Teo. Some are better being spontaneous, others methodical about interpreting the script.

Q

How involved are you in the editing? I was particularly curious because there’s Jean-Christophe Bouzy, who’s French and edited the film, and you were sending over material even while shooting. How did his access to the language or its lack inform his approach to splicing together the varied perspective swings?

A

I didn’t want to get involved in earlier stages. I wanted him to bring in his own element, instead of me imposing from the start. This film is about gazing and watching. Of course, there’s a textual element but there are so many subtleties which transcend and cross boundaries. It wasn’t even about the language anymore. It was my first time working with a French editor and a true collaboration.

Still from Stranger Eyes
Still from Stranger Eyes Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Q

What was the local reception in Singapore like and any key difference you sensed when it played elsewhere? Anything about the chatter around the film that’s amused or struck you?

A

Of course, people from varied contexts react differently. In Asia, surveillance is heavy. Singapore is a deeply surveilled country. That’s a fact. Meanwhile, in Europe, there’s greater concern about it but they aren’t having surveillance in the same way as a part of their natural environment. They have a different relationship to it. I’ve shown this film in places where people have told me it strikes fear and at the same time, there have been many who said I’m not being critical enough about surveillance.

Maybe I didn’t set out to make a film to purely demonize surveillance. Of course, I don’t like being surveilled constantly. At the same time, a couple who has lost their baby do pray a camera somewhere has caught something. We live in a far more complicated time than surveillance being a demon that encroaches on everything. Yet, we also have a social contract with big corporates who are watching us through marketing materials, by the promise of more precise advertising.

Q

Lastly, I do want to take a couple of recommendations. Any filmmakers in Singapore you’d like us to watch out for?

A

Daniel Hui, who edited A Land Imagined, has made some amazing films. K. Rajagopal, who made A Yellow Bird (2016), is terrific. I want to give a shout out to 13 Little Pictures, a collective of filmmakers I work with. They have been making strong independent films for a while.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Cheteshwar Pujara: The Wall From Rajkot Bids Farewell To Cricket

  2. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires: Five Best Knocks Of The Modern Wall

  3. Cheteshwar Pujara Retires From 'All Forms Of Indian Cricket'

  4. Australia vs South Africa, 3rd ODI Live Cricket Score: Head, Marsh, Green Centuries Set Target Of 432

  5. Perth Scorchers Academy Vs Pakistan Shaheens, Top End T20: Hat-trick Hero Crtichell Propels PS-A To Final

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open Women's Singles Preview: America's Time To Shine At Flushing Meadows?

  2. US Open Men's Singles Preview: Can Anyone Break Jannik Sinner And Carlos Alcaraz's Dominance?

  3. Aryna Sabalenka Aiming To Emulate Serena Williams In US Open Title Defence

  4. US Open 2025: Jannik Sinner’s Coach Confident World Number One Ready For Action

  5. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Over 33,000 Voters Added 3,411 Deleted From Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis’s Constituency During State Elections: RTI

  2. Can Thalapathy Vijay Become The Next MGR? 

  3. SC Allows Aadhaar For Bihar Voter Roll Claims, Questions Parties As They Allege BLAs Barred From Filing Objections

  4. 'Praising Another Country Not Sedition’: Himachal HC On Vendor’s Bail Plea

  5. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  2. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  3. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  4. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  5. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

World News

  1. South Korea Fires Warning Shots At North Korean Troops Crossing DMZ

  2. India Suspends Postal Shipments To US Over Unclear Customs Rules

  3. Sri Lanka Arrests Former President, A Friend Of India

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. Sri Lanka’s Ex-President Wickremesinghe Admitted To Hospital

Latest Stories

  1. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Why Is The Festival Celebrated For 10 Days?

  2. Weekly Horoscope For August 24th To August 30th: May The Stars Guide Your Journey In The Week Ahead

  3. August 23, 2025 Horoscope: Surprises Await Libra, Scorpio, and Pisces

  4. Trump Warns Of ‘Massive Sanctions’ For Russia If Ukraine Conflict Doesn’t End

  5. UP Yoddhas SWOT Analysis Ahead Of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12

  6. At Least 5 Killed, Several Injured Due To Heavy Rains In Jharkhand

  7. Haiwaan: Akshay Kumar And Saif Ali Khan Begin Shooting For Priyadarshan's Upcoming Film

  8. SIT Arrests Sanitation Worker Who Alleged Multiple Burials In Dharmasthala