US Open 2025 Wrap: Taylor Fritz, Ben Shelton Secure Second Round Progression

Ben Shelton dispatched Ignacio Buse 6-3 6-2 6-4, prevailing without losing serve whereas Taylor Fritz triumphed 7-5 6-2 6-3

Ben Shelton cruised into round two
  • US Open 2025 is underway at Flushing Meadows

  • Shelton, Fritz are home favourites

  • Jannik Sinner is the defending champion

Taylor Fritz and Ben Shelton made strong starts to their US Open campaigns as the duo progressed with ease from the first round.

Fritz, who was runner-up to Jannik Sinner at Flushing Meadows last year, made light work of Emilio Nava.

The world number four triumphed 7-5 6-2 6-3, showing his quality after a tight opening set.

Fellow home hope Shelton, meanwhile, dispatched Ignacio Buse 6-3 6-2 6-4, prevailing without losing serve.

"It's starting to feel like home for me. This is the best court in tennis," said Shelton, who reached the Australian Open and won his maiden ATP 1000 title in Toronto during this North American hard-court swing.

"It's my favourite place to play: favourite court, favourite tournament. So opening day, first match, there are always a little bit of nerves, but I'm really happy I came out here and you guys got to see me do my thing. I'm really appreciative of everyone who came out."

Data Debrief: Shelton extends career-best run

Shelton has now won 12 grand slam matches this season, building on what was already a career-best performance in that regard.

The 22-year-old is making his 13th main-draw appearance at a major, and has now moved past the opening round in 11 of those tournaments.

Fritz, meanwhile, is now 3-0 against Nava, and 7-3 in first-round US Open matches.

