April Review: Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Icy Abortion Drama Weighs Male Violence In Georgia

Outlook Rating:
3.5 / 5

The director’s follow-up to Beginning conjures horror from uncanny juxtapositions

Debanjan Dhar
Debanjan Dhar
Updated on:
Updated on:
Still
Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Bracing candor saturates this intense character study of an obstetrician in Georgia

  • It's a masterly study of the forbidden

  • The director fuses the hyper-real and surreal to startling effect

With just two features, Beginning (2020) and April, Dea Kulumbegashvili has mastered the art of long takes. In her hands, they are penetrating tools, splicing through the viewer’s discomfort and exposing the repressed. An OB-GYN, Nina (Ia Sukhitashvili) is cool-headed and confident at her job. She might have gone much farther if she didn’t also conduct abortions in clandestine. In Georgia, abortions are just narrowly legal, but society hasn’t caught up yet. Catholicism, followed to the letter across the country, compounds the matter. Thus, Nina’s secret acts are laced with peril. But Kulumbegashvili isn’t a filmmaker prone to predictable rhythms or staid narrative patterns. Amidst April’s unrelenting passages, there are strange figures and sensations suddenly thrusting forth. Surreal intrusions push an otherwise forbiddingly solemn trajectory off-centre. A literal spectre of Nina’s guilt and buried emotions flicks through spaces—both at her place, watching her at a distance, and from outer expanses. It takes the shape of an amorphous creature, a humanoid stalking the edges of the film. A startling appearance throughout the film, its skin sags and it wants to say something but cannot. At other times, fields filled with bright red poppy flowers puncture a linear vision with handheld energy.

Early in the film, Kulumbegashvili jolts us with bracing frankness. We’re planted in the middle of a live childbirth. Initially, it seems to have gone well, until a long shot of Nina alone in the hospital corridors suggests it didn’t. Kulumbegashvili assembles dread and blanching unease that stretches into every fibre of one’s being. She lets it accumulate so strongly that it hangs to each scene like an abiding truth. For women, fear is a constant reality that doesn’t magically dissolve by gaining a solid job, or an apparently powerful position. Agency is always precarious—at a risk of being taken away on whims and cruelties of men just because they can. Patriarchy and religious conservatism twin as double threat, trespassing and forcing themselves on women. Choice is unheard of. Immediately, Nina is accused of deliberately mangling the delivery. The aggrieved husband spits at her, adding that he is aware of her doing abortions in villages.

Still
Still Photo: IMDB
info_icon

To share Nina’s subjectivity is to be unerring witness to her tight-coiled existence. One could argue, however, that April isn’t really extending or emphasising an absolute know-it-all, transparent subjectivity for Nina. There’s a certain degree of reserve, a coldness and inherent mystery in Sukhitashvili’s formidable performance. Her breathing forms an integral part of April’s sonic underbelly. It’s fascinating to watch an actress refuse to feed easy cues. Her face often toughens into something impermeable, impassive. She repels one’s efforts of establishing familiarity. There’s something resolutely dignified about her, while also guarding uncomfortable, dark secrets. Nina’s demeanor shifts into inscrutability, a glacially unsympathetic pose, when surrounded by male colleagues/superiors. They project an attitude of interrogation, reminding her of boundaries she cannot cross. Neither does she let slip what’s on her mind. There are long stretches, especially those dovetailing Nina’s stance on intimacy and sexual encounters, where the actress retains a jagged ferocity and drifting detachment in the same breath.

Poster
Poster Photo: IMDB
info_icon

Sukhitashvili implies a firm conscience, which makes it almost impossible for Nina to kowtow to social norms. Nina can’t stomach pushing women into a hellhole when she does have some means to prevent it. But her reach is only limited. She treads cautiously, holding her breath while straddling the line between her humane impulses and dangerous mores. She knows she has everything to lose if her enabling abortions leaks into the open. But are her interventions wholly led by compassion alone? The performance hints at something Nina has long stifled—trauma just below the bone. When an ex pokes her about her current love life and having kids, she brushes him off. We follow Nina through late-night drives, visits to villages, quietly pounding with immense risk. These grow into her hushed consultations of women seeking to abort, often underage girls. Cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan frames many of these laterally and askew—the faces off-screen, as Nina does what she must. Sound clenches the overbearing disquiet. She meets girls hit by an unwanted pregnancy, those abused by their step-fathers, assuring them. Standing apart from communally imposed shame and taboo, Nina might be the only kindness they’ll receive. But she’s only met with enveloping hostility on a larger scale.

Still from Twinless - Greg Cotten
Twinless Review: Dylan O’Brien Enthralls In This Shifty Instant Classic Circling A Twisted Friendship

BY Debanjan Dhar

April moves in enigmatic, stylised cross-currents between the hyper-real and odd, looming restlessness. It doesn’t lend itself to an easy grip but Sukhitashvili’s challenging, elliptical style rewards close attention. What lies beneath Nina’s investment in a solitary life? Where are her friends and family? In her flat, Nina walks around, shell-like. Her interior life demands privacy but also induces curiosity, her unresolved loneliness filling every room. An austere character study, April deeply unsettles till its unyielding close.

April is streaming on Mubi.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs England Test Series Review: 25 Days Of Intensity And Drama
  2. Google India Honours Mohammed Siraj With Iconic 'I Believe In S..' After Famous Win At The Oval
  3. Redemption At The Oval: Mohammed Siraj’s Six-Run Miracle Seals India’s Greatest Test Win
  4. IND Vs ENG 5th Test: Mohammed Siraj Credits Unwavering Belief After The Oval Heroics – ‘I Always Believe’
  5. IND Vs ENG, 5th Test: India Record Their Narrowest Win By Run Margin - Check Top 5 List
Football News
  1. Man United Sign Midfielder Zigiotti Olme From Bayern Munich Ahead Of Women’s Super League 2025-26
  2. Rasmus Hojlund Prepared To ‘Fight’ For Man United Spot Amid Benjamin Sesko Rumours
  3. Football Transfers: Aubameyang Completes Marseille Return After Al-Qadsiah Exit
  4. Dusan Vlahovic, Timothy Weah Can Leave Juventus For ‘Suitable Offer’, Says Bianconeri GM
  5. Perth Glory 0-9 AC Milan: Allegri Urges For ‘Calmness And Balance’ After Pre-Season Thrashing
Tennis News
  1. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From Cincinnati Open Citing Non-Medical Reason
  2. Canadian Open 2025: Zverev, Khachanov Reach Semis; Mboko Makes History
  3. Clara Tauson Vs Iga Swiatek, Canadian Open 2025: Tauson Stuns Second Seed Swiatek To Reach Quarter-Finals
  4. Jiri Lehecka Vs Taylor Fritz, Canadian Open 2025: Fritz Wins Two Tie-Breaks To Seal Quarter-Final Spot
  5. Canadian Open 2025: Naomi Osaka Races Into Quarters In Record Time
Badminton News
  1. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals
  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four
  3. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match
  4. Tharun Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Highlights, 1st SF Macau Open: Indian Shuttler Out After Losing In The Semis
  5. T Mannepalli Vs Justin Hoh Live Streaming, BWF Macau Open 2025: When, Where To Watch SF On TV & Online?

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Shibu Soren – The ‘Lenin’ Of The Jharkhand Movement
  2. How Prajwal Revanna’s Conviction Was A Turning Point In Karnataka’s Fight Against Rape
  3. Himachal Pradesh May Vanish In Thin Air From The Map Of The Country: Supreme Court
  4. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  5. What Is 'Bangladeshi National Language' Controversy?
Entertainment News
  1. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair
  2. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture
  3. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?
  4. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night
  5. Met Gala 2025: From Priyanka Chopra To Isha Ambani - A Look Back At Indian Celebrities' Most Iconic Red Carpet Moments
US News
  1. US DOJ To Open Grand Jury Probe Into Obama Officials, Sources Say
  2. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
  3. Four Dead, Including Police Officer, In Manhattan Office Building Shooting; Gunman Also Killed
  4. Trump Says ‘Immigration Killing Europe’, Calls On Nations To Stop ‘Invasion’
  5. Appeals Court Upholds Block On Trump’s Birthright Citizenship Order
World News
  1. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  2. Trump Aide Accuses India For Funding Russian War Against Ukraine, Says, 'Unacceptable'
  3. Nimisha Priya’s Death Sentence Revoked In Yemen, Claims Sunni Leader; Indian Officials Yet To Confirm
  4. Russia Accuses US Of ‘Neocolonial’ Policies, Vows Stronger Ties With Global South
  5. Russia Urges Restraint In Nuclear Rhetoric Following Trump’s Submarine Directive
Latest Stories
  1. Uttarkashi Cloudburst LIVE Updates: At Least 4 Dead, Many Feared Trapped; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  2. Uttarkashi Cloudburst: 4 Dead, Several Missing As Flash Flood Sweeps Away Village; Amit Shah Dials CM Dhami
  3. Malayalam Actor Shanawas, Son Of Legendary Star Prem Nazir, Passes Away
  4. TMC Shake-Up: Abhishek Banerjee Becomes TMC Chief Whip In Lok Sabha After Kalyan Banerjee Resigns
  5. Who Is Rio Ngumoha? 16-Year-Old Prospect Who Scored Two Minutes Into Anfield Debut For Liverpool
  6. 'Netanyahu Orders Full Military Occupation of Gaza', Israeli Media Reports
  7. Daily Horoscope for August 5, 2025: Big Changes Ahead for Virgo, Scorpio, and Capricorn
  8. Sports LIVE Today, August 5: CWG 2030 Inspectors Head To Ahmedabad; India Chase Glory In Asia Cup Basketball