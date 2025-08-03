April Review: Dea Kulumbegashvili’s Icy Abortion Drama Weighs Male Violence In Georgia

Sukhitashvili implies a firm conscience, which makes it almost impossible for Nina to kowtow to social norms. Nina can’t stomach pushing women into a hellhole when she does have some means to prevent it. But her reach is only limited. She treads cautiously, holding her breath while straddling the line between her humane impulses and dangerous mores. She knows she has everything to lose if her enabling abortions leaks into the open. But are her interventions wholly led by compassion alone? The performance hints at something Nina has long stifled—trauma just below the bone. When an ex pokes her about her current love life and having kids, she brushes him off. We follow Nina through late-night drives, visits to villages, quietly pounding with immense risk. These grow into her hushed consultations of women seeking to abort, often underage girls. Cinematographer Arseni Khachaturan frames many of these laterally and askew—the faces off-screen, as Nina does what she must. Sound clenches the overbearing disquiet. She meets girls hit by an unwanted pregnancy, those abused by their step-fathers, assuring them. Standing apart from communally imposed shame and taboo, Nina might be the only kindness they’ll receive. But she’s only met with enveloping hostility on a larger scale.