Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding Video, Vicky Kaushal's Reaction To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy Rumours And More

Bollywood Newsmakers Of The Week: From Sonakshi-Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding video to Vicky Kaushal reacting to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours, here are the top newsmakers of B-town.

The last Sunday of this month is here and we are yet again back with the headlines from B-town that grabbed the spotlight this week for various reasons. From Sonakshi-Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's wedding video to Vicky Kaushal reacting to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours, here are the top newsmakers from Bollywood.

Have a look at the top 5 Bollywood newsmakers of the week

Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their wedding video on Instagram. The video featured their civil wedding which took place on June 23 at the actress' Bandra apartment. Emotional and happy moments were captured in the heartwarming video. Sharing the video, Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, ''Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US'' and added a red heart emoji. The wedding was attended by the couple's families and close ones.

'Stree 2' Teaser Release

'Stree 2' teaser was unveiled on June 25. The sequel stars Shraddha Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao as the leads. The teaser begins with the inauguration of a huge statue of Stree in Chanderi town. Beneath the idol, it is written, ‘O Stree Raksha Karna'. Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee are also seen in the teaser. It also gave us a glimpse of actress Tamannaah Bhatia. Directed by Amar Kaushik, 'Stree 2' will release in theatres on August 15.

Aamir Khan Reportedly Purchases Luxury Property

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan reportedly bought a luxury apartment in his building, Bella Vista Apartments in Mumbai's Pali Hill for nearly Rs 10 crore. According to reports, Aamir resides in the same building where he already owns nine out of 24 residential units.

As per SquareYards.com, Mr Perfectionist purchased the apartment for a whopping price of Rs. 9.75 crore. Reports state that the swanky property comes with approximately 1,027 square feet in carpet area. It reportedly cost the actor a stamp duty of Rs. 58.5 lakh and a registration fee of Rs. 30,000.

Vicky Kaushal Reacts To Katrina Kaif's Pregnancy News

At the trailer launch event of 'Bad Newz' in Mumbai, actor Vicky Kaushal was asked about the “real wali good news,” referring to Katrina Kaif's pregnancy rumours that have been doing the rounds these days. He replied, “Dekho, jab aayegi to pehle, sabse pehle Bollywood helpline ko bataunga. I promise you. Par abhi ke liye aap Bad Newz enjoy kar lo jo hum laa rahe hain par uska jab time aayega tab (When it will come, I will inform Bollywood Helpline first. As of now, we’re bringing Bad Newz, enjoy that, but when the time will come) we won’t shy away from giving that news." 

Suhana Khan Parties With Agastya Nanda

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan, who is rumoured to be dating Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda, was seen partying in London with her 'The Archies' co-star. In a video that has gone viral, Suhana is seen partying hard with Agastya, at a nightclub in London.

If we have missed any other important Bollywood news, do let us know.

