Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal Wedding Video

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal shared their wedding video on Instagram. The video featured their civil wedding which took place on June 23 at the actress' Bandra apartment. Emotional and happy moments were captured in the heartwarming video. Sharing the video, Sonakshi and Zaheer wrote, ''Family, friends, love, friendship, laughter, silly comments, kids running around, happy tears, warm hugs, excitement, bloopers, screeches, fun, joy, anticipation, nerves, emotions and above all just pure happiness this was our chaotic little Shaadi ka ghar… and it was PERFECT… it was US'' and added a red heart emoji. The wedding was attended by the couple's families and close ones.