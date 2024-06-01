Shraddha Kapoor, born on March 3rd, 1987, is a versatile Indian actress and singer. She is renowned for her captivating on-screen presence and dynamic performances Shraddha has left an indelible mark on the Bollywood film industry. She made her acting debut in the 2010 film “Teen Patti” but gained widespread recognition over her role in “Aashiqui 2” in 2013, showcasing her exceptional acting and singing skills. Over the years she has delivered notable performances in films like “Ek Villian”, “Haider” and “Stree”, displaying a remarkable range in her roles. Beyond acting, Kapoor has also lent her voice to several songs, proving her talent exceeds beyond the silver screen. With her charm and dedication to craft, combined with talent, Shraddha Kapoor continues to be a prominent and beloved figure in the Indian Entertainment Industry.