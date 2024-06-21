Art & Entertainment

World Music Day 2024: Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Singers

On World Music Day 2024, let's have a look at some of the Bollywood actors who are also great singers.

Bollywood actors who are singers Photo: Instagram
info_icon

World Music Day is an annual celebration that takes place globally on June 21. The day is celebrated to promote all kind of music- classical, contemporary, to traditional all across the world. World Music Day provides amateur and professional artists a platform to share their talents and creativity at various concerts and events. On World Music Day 2024, let's have a look at some of the Bollywood actors who are also great singers.

7 Bollywood Actors Who Are Singers

1. Ayushmann Khurrana 

Ayushmann Khurrana
Ayushmann Khurrana Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is multi-talented. Apart from being a great actor, he is also a terrific singer. He has crooned some of the hit songs like 'Pani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', 'Saadi Gali Aaja', 'Ik Mulaqaat' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo' among others.

2. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt
Alia Bhatt Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Alia Bhatt also has singing skills. She crooned the unplugged version of 'Ikk Kudi' from 'Highway', unplugged version of ‘Samjhaawan’ from her film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya', and 'Love You Zindagi' from 'Dear Zindagi'.

3. Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Parineeti Chopra is trained in Indian classical music. She had earlier lent her voice to 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from her film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. She also sang 'Teri Mitti' and crooned her own wedding song, 'O Piya'. Parineeti who starred in 'Amar Singh Chamkila, got to sing some 15 odd songs in the Diljit Dosanjh starrer.

4. Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Global icon Priyanka Chopra is not a professional singer but she has crooned some singles. She released her first single 'In My City' in 2012, In 2013, PeeCee collaborated with US rapper-singer Pitbull for the song 'Exotic'.

5. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Apart from being a versatile actor, Amitabh Bachchan has also excelled in the field of music. He had done playback singing apart from acting. From 'Rang Barse', 'Main Yahan Tu Wahan', 'Mere Angne Mein' to 'Ekla Cholo Re', and 'Atrangi Yaari', Mr Bachchan has crooned some of the hit songs in his career.

6. Salman Khan

Salman Khan
Salman Khan Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actor Salman Khan has also sang some of the chartbuster songs in his career. Songs like 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Jag Ghoomeya', and 'Hangover' are still in the playlist of the music lovers.

7. Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor Photo: Instagram
info_icon

Actress Shraddha Kapoor is a trained classical singer and she has wowed music lovers with her melodious voice. The 'Stree' actress has lent her voice for her films like 'Ek Villain' and 'Baaghi'.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: ED Moves Delhi HC Against Kejriwal's Bail; 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident
  2. ED Moves Delhi High Court A Day After Court Grants CM Arvind Kejriwal Bail | Details
  3. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  4. 'Creating New Records', 'Leaders Discuss Yoga With Me': What All PM Modi Said On World Yoga Day
  5. Himachal Pradesh: 4 Dead, 7 Injured As HRTC Bus Crashes In Shimla's Chori Kenchi
Entertainment News
  1. Will Farhan Akhtar Reunite With Shah Rukh Khan In The Future? Here's What The Former Has To Say
  2. 'M.A.S.H' And 'The Hunger Games' Actor Donald Sutherland Passes Away In Miami At 88
  3. Watch: Shatrughan Sinha Poses With His Future Son-In-Law Zaheer Iqbal Ahead Of Daughter Sonakshi's Wedding
  4. Isha Koppikar Recounts Casting Couch Experience, Reveals A-List Actor Had Asked Her To Meet Him Alone
  5. Burglary At Anupam Kher's Office; Film Negatives, Cash Stolen
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Argentina Beat Canada In Copa America 2024 Opener; All Eyes On Spanish GP FP1
  2. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  3. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Coco Gauff To Lead US Tennis Team After Missing Tokyo Games
  4. IND Vs AFG, ICC T20 WC: I Just Backed My Game And Instincts, Says Suryakumar Yadav
  5. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup: Warner, Cummins Help Aussies Win Rain-Hit Game
World News
  1. South Korean Group Sends 300,000 Propaganda Leaflets Into North Korea
  2. We Support Direct Discussions Between India And Pakistan, Says US
  3. Watch: Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un Take Turns To Drive Each Other In Russian Luxury Car
  4. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  5. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina To Visit India On June 21 And 22
Latest Stories
  1. England Vs South Africa, Super 8 ICC T20 WC 2024: Weather Forecast, Pitch Report - Gros Islet, St Lucia
  2. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 3rd ODI Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  3. Pakistan: Man Burnt Alive By Mob Over Alleged Blasphemy In Swat District
  4. Breaking News June 21 LIVE: ED Moves Delhi HC Against Kejriwal's Bail; 4 Dead In Shimla Bus Accident
  5. International Yoga Day 2024 Highlights: PM Modi Shares 'Post Yoga Selfies In Srinagar'
  6. Australia Vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup Highlights: Warner-Powered AUS Win Rain-Marred Clash
  7. Argentina Vs Canada, Copa America Highlights: Alvarez, Martinez Win It 2-0 For ARG; Messi Plays Record 35th Match