World Music Day 2024: Bollywood Actors Who Are Also Singers

World Music Day is an annual celebration that takes place globally on June 21. The day is celebrated to promote all kind of music- classical, contemporary, to traditional all across the world. World Music Day provides amateur and professional artists a platform to share their talents and creativity at various concerts and events. On World Music Day 2024, let's have a look at some of the Bollywood actors who are also great singers.
7 Bollywood Actors Who Are Singers
1. Ayushmann Khurrana
Actor Ayushmann Khurrana is multi-talented. Apart from being a great actor, he is also a terrific singer. He has crooned some of the hit songs like 'Pani Da Rang', 'Nazm Nazm', 'Naina Da Kya Kasoor', 'Saadi Gali Aaja', 'Ik Mulaqaat' and 'Mitti Di Khushboo' among others.
2. Alia Bhatt
Actress Alia Bhatt also has singing skills. She crooned the unplugged version of 'Ikk Kudi' from 'Highway', unplugged version of ‘Samjhaawan’ from her film 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhaniya', and 'Love You Zindagi' from 'Dear Zindagi'.
3. Parineeti Chopra
Parineeti Chopra is trained in Indian classical music. She had earlier lent her voice to 'Maana Ke Hum Yaar Nahin' from her film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu'. She also sang 'Teri Mitti' and crooned her own wedding song, 'O Piya'. Parineeti who starred in 'Amar Singh Chamkila, got to sing some 15 odd songs in the Diljit Dosanjh starrer.
4. Priyanka Chopra
Global icon Priyanka Chopra is not a professional singer but she has crooned some singles. She released her first single 'In My City' in 2012, In 2013, PeeCee collaborated with US rapper-singer Pitbull for the song 'Exotic'.
5. Amitabh Bachchan
Apart from being a versatile actor, Amitabh Bachchan has also excelled in the field of music. He had done playback singing apart from acting. From 'Rang Barse', 'Main Yahan Tu Wahan', 'Mere Angne Mein' to 'Ekla Cholo Re', and 'Atrangi Yaari', Mr Bachchan has crooned some of the hit songs in his career.
6. Salman Khan
Actor Salman Khan has also sang some of the chartbuster songs in his career. Songs like 'Main Hoon Hero Tera', 'Jag Ghoomeya', and 'Hangover' are still in the playlist of the music lovers.
7. Shraddha Kapoor
Actress Shraddha Kapoor is a trained classical singer and she has wowed music lovers with her melodious voice. The 'Stree' actress has lent her voice for her films like 'Ek Villain' and 'Baaghi'.