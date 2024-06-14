Taking to their Instagram, Maddock Films shared a video which revealed the release date of ‘Stree 2.’ The video showed a series of text appearing on a screen that had a horror ambient audio playing in the background. The video revealed that the film will be released in theatres on Independence Day, August 15. The makers also mentioned that the teaser will not be released on social media but will be released in theatres following ‘Munjya’s screening.