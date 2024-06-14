After keeping the fans on their toes with constant updates, ‘Stree 2’ has finally got a release date. The makers of the film took to social media to share the announcement with the fans. The news has got fans into a state of frenzy. Additionally, they also revealed where the audience can catch the much-awaited teaser of ‘Stree 2.’
Taking to their Instagram, Maddock Films shared a video which revealed the release date of ‘Stree 2.’ The video showed a series of text appearing on a screen that had a horror ambient audio playing in the background. The video revealed that the film will be released in theatres on Independence Day, August 15. The makers also mentioned that the teaser will not be released on social media but will be released in theatres following ‘Munjya’s screening.
Sharing the announcement, Maddock Films wrote, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se! #Stree2 in cinemas this Independence Day, 15th August 2024. Catch the #Stree2 Teaser exclusively in cinemas with #Munjya from today. Book your tickets now.” Take a look at the post here.
‘Stree 2’ will now clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and with Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa 2.’ The post has fetched over 313K likes. Reacting to the aanouncment, one fan said, “Kal aana bolke 6 Saal Laga Di.” A second fan said, “Release postpone kr do...pls clash mat karo Pushpa ke saath bohot nuksaan hoga.” A third fan mentioned, “Just watched the teaser…woahhhh it will be a blockbuster movie.”
Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The first film of the franchise was released in 2018 and it went on to become a commercial success.