Art & Entertainment

'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day

The makers of 'Stree 2' have finally revealed the release date of the sequel. They also mentioned where the audience can catch the teaser of the film.

Instagram
'Stree 2' Photo: Instagram
info_icon

After keeping the fans on their toes with constant updates, ‘Stree 2’ has finally got a release date. The makers of the film took to social media to share the announcement with the fans. The news has got fans into a state of frenzy. Additionally, they also revealed where the audience can catch the much-awaited teaser of ‘Stree 2.’

Taking to their Instagram, Maddock Films shared a video which revealed the release date of ‘Stree 2.’ The video showed a series of text appearing on a screen that had a horror ambient audio playing in the background. The video revealed that the film will be released in theatres on Independence Day, August 15. The makers also mentioned that the teaser will not be released on social media but will be released in theatres following ‘Munjya’s screening.

Sharing the announcement, Maddock Films wrote, “Iss swatantrata diwas, aa rahi hai #Stree fir se! #Stree2 in cinemas this Independence Day, 15th August 2024. Catch the #Stree2 Teaser exclusively in cinemas with #Munjya from today. Book your tickets now.” Take a look at the post here.

‘Stree 2’ will now clash with Akshay Kumar’s ‘Khel Khel Mein’ and with Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa 2.’ The post has fetched over 313K likes. Reacting to the aanouncment, one fan said, “Kal aana bolke 6 Saal Laga Di.” A second fan said, “Release postpone kr do...pls clash mat karo Pushpa ke saath bohot nuksaan hoga.” A third fan mentioned, “Just watched the teaser…woahhhh it will be a blockbuster movie.”

Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ stars Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The first film of the franchise was released in 2018 and it went on to become a commercial success.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News LIVE, June 14: IAF Brings Back Mortal Remains Of Kuwait Mishap; 10 Arrests So Far In Rajkot Fire Tragedy
  2. NEET 2024 Result Row: SC Refuses To Pause MCC Counselling; Plea Seeking Seeking CBI Probe Set For July 8
  3. Maha Politics: ‘RSS Is Like Father Figure…’, War Of Words Erupts Between NCP And BJP Leaders Over Organiser Article
  4. Delhi Court To Hear Arvind Kejriwal's Bail Plea On June 19
  5. Ayodhya: Poetic Justice And Politics In The Land Of Ram
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2': Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Horror Flick Set To Clash With Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2' On THIS Day
  2. Sunny Leone Denied Permission To Perform At Kerala University; Deets Inside
  3. 'Auron Mein Kya Dum Tha': Ajay Devgn-Tabu Discuss Working In Romantic Films In Their 50s
  4. Ammy Virk Hints At Diljit Dosanjh's Marriage, Reveals Why He Isn’t Introducing His Family
  5. Poonam Dhillon Confirms Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Wedding, Gives Her Blessings To The Couple
Sports News
  1. US Open Golf: Tiger Woods Admits To Lack Of Sharpness After Round 1 Pinehurst Struggles
  2. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Aakarshi Kashyap Loses Australian Open QF, HS Prannoy In Action Later
  3. GER Vs SCO, Euro 2024: Excitement Builds As Germany Set To Meet Tactical Scotland In Opener
  4. Nepal Vs South Africa Prediction, Match 31, T20 World Cup: Who Will Win, Weather Report, Pitch - All You Need To Know
  5. Afghanistan Trump Papua New Guinea, Seal Super 8 Spot In T20 World Cup - In Pics
World News
  1. Grand Canyon Waterfall Hikers Are Experiencing ‘Gastrointestinal Ill’. Is It Norovirus?
  2. South Florida: Amid Heavy Rains, 'Life-Threatening Flooding', Weather Services Forecast More Downpour | Details
  3. Sudan, Congo And Haiti At The Top Of UN Envoy's Concerns About Children Caught In Conflict
  4. Gas Cylinders, Inflammable Materials, Locked Roof Access: Several Lapses Found In Kuwait Fire Tragedy Investigation
  5. IAEA Sounds Alarm Over Iran's Nuclear Capabilities, Says Tehran Has 'Enough To Build Several Atomic Bombs'
Latest Stories
  1. Mumbai Man Finds Piece Of Human Finger In Ice Cream Cone; Yummo Ice Creams Responds
  2. Supreme Court Refuses To Stay NEET UG Counselling; NTA Cancels Result For 1,563 Students, Re-Exam On June 23
  3. Bombay HC Refuses Bail To Suspected PFI Men Who 'Conspired To Transform India Into Islamic Country By 2047'
  4. Breaking News June 13 Highlights: PM Modi Heads To Italy For G7 Summit; Ajit Doval Reappointed As NSA
  5. Pema Khandu Takes Oath As Arunachal CM For 3rd Straight Term, Chowna Mein Sworn-in As Dy CM
  6. Salman Khan Records Statement On Firing Case Outside His Bandra House, Says He Woke Up To Gunshots
  7. Sports News Today Highlights: Rafael Nadal To Skip Wimbledon; BAN Beat NED In T20 World Cup
  8. Kuwait Fire: MoS Kirti Vardhan Meets Victims After 45 Indians Were Killed In Building Fire; 'Electrical Circuit' Caused Fire| What We Know