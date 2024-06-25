Art & Entertainment

Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force

The teaser of 'Stree 2' is here. Directed by Amar Kaushik, the sequel stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Rajkummar Rao in lead roles.

Stree 2 Teaser Out
Shraddha Kapoor in 'Stree 2' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

After much anticipation, the teaser of Stree 2 is here. Earlier, the makers had announced that they would be releasing the teaser not online, but after the screening of ‘Munjya.’ However, after much ado, they have released the teaser on social media and fans cannot keep calm.

The teaser of ‘Stree 2’ opens with a statue of Stree and the plaque under the statue reads, “O Stree raksha karna (Oh Stree, protect us).” As the trailer progresses, the villagers reveal that another evil force has befallen the residents of Chanderi. The trailer gives a glimpse of how the force continues to unleash its terror on men. Additionally, the trailer also gives a peek into Tamannah Bhatia’s character dressed in green which has upped the excitement among fans. From the looks of the teaser, it is expected that Bhatia will be starring in a special song in the sequel.

Sharing the teaser, the makers of ‘Stree 2’ wrote, “Iss baar Chanderi mein azaadi ke din hoga aatank! The legend returns this INDEPENDENCE DAY on 15th August! #Stree2 #SheIsBack #Stree2Teaser” Take a look at the teaser here.

The teaser has fetched over 30K likes and fans have been commenting about how excited they are for the sequel. Reacting to the video, one fan said, “Oh Stree Jaldi aana.” A second fan mentioned, “This Stree is our most favourite.” A third fan commented, “Now THAT is the BEST COMEBACK.”

Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee, ‘Stree 2’ has been directed by Amar Kaushik. The movie is set to release in theatres on August 15. It will be clashing with Akshay Kumar and Taapsee Pannu’s ‘Khel Khel Mein.’

