Stree 2 Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force

The teaser of ‘Stree 2’ opens with a statue of Stree and the plaque under the statue reads, “O Stree raksha karna (Oh Stree, protect us).” As the trailer progresses, the villagers reveal that another evil force has befallen the residents of Chanderi. The trailer gives a glimpse of how the force continues to unleash its terror on men. Additionally, the trailer also gives a peek into Tamannah Bhatia’s character dressed in green which has upped the excitement among fans. From the looks of the teaser, it is expected that Bhatia will be starring in a special song in the sequel.