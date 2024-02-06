Watch: Shraddha Kapoor Discusses Post 'Stree 2' Film Ventures During A Fan Interaction Session

Over her decade-long career, Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor has been seen in a diverse array of projects, which have showcased her versatility in genres ranging from horror comedies to dance dramas. With an impressive filmography, it appears she will continue to explore varied roles in her forthcoming films.
Last seen in Luv Ranjan’s 2023 romantic comedy film ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar’ opposite Ranbir Kapoor, her performance had left audiences wanting more. Her fans demanded to see her on the big screens more often. While currently busy with her upcoming comedy horror film ‘Stree 2,’ she recently spilled the beans on her upcoming projects during a fan interaction. The video went viral and her fans cannot keep calm.
Advertisement
In the said video, the actress was thrown in a question by an eager fan: ‘When are you announcing new films?’
Advertisement
Responding to the question, the ‘Half Girlfriend’ actress said, “Toh dekho abhi, ‘Stree 2’ hai. Aur 2-3 filme abhi develop ho rahi hai aur both interesting zone me hai. Aur mai chahti hu ki mai jo bhi kaam karu vo mai sabse best karu. Zyada kuch nahi batana chahungi aap sab ko, lekin, jo filme develop abhi ho rahi hai, ek toh mythological zone se adapted kuch ho raha hai aur ek time travel ke zone mein hai. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, aap sab excited honge, aur of course, ‘Stree 2’ aa rahi hai.”
Advertisement
(Translation: “For now, ‘Stree 2’ is coming. There are 2-3 more films that are being developed right now, and they’re very interesting. I want you to know that whatever I do, I want to the best at it. I can’t tell you much but the two films that are underway; one is adapted from a mythological zone and the other one is in related to time travel. So, these are coming up. Hopefully, you will be excited to see them, and of course, ‘Stree 2’ is coming soon.”)
Advertisement
Check out the video below:
As for ‘Stree 2,’ it is a sequel to the 2018 hit ‘Stree.’ Starring Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Aparshakti Khurana, Vijay Raaz and Tamannah Bhatia in a cameo appearance, the film is slated to release on the big screens on August 30, 2024.