'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Return In This Horror Comedy Flick

After an arduous wait of almost six years, the much-anticipated release of ‘Stree 2’ is drawing close. Ahead of the release of the film, the makers had been teasing the audience with teaser videos and other Easter eggs. The trailer of ‘Stree 2’ was released today and it has upped the ante among the fans. Upon its release, the trailer has already become the talk of the town.
Set in Chanderi, ‘Stree 2’ will revolve around the evil force that has fallen upon the men of the town.
Take a look at the trailer of ‘Stree 2.’
Directed by Amar Kaushik, ‘Stree 2’ stars Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, and Aparshakti Khurana in lead roles. The movie will also have a special appearance by Tamannaah Bhatia. Produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, this horror comedy flick will release in cinemas on August 15.