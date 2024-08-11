The 2:35 minute long trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ tells the story of Mufasa, a lost cub. He is rescued by Taka, who later becomes Scar. Taka is next in line when it comes to taking control of the Pride Lands. The story revolves around how Mufasa and Scar take part in adventures as brothers. The story will explore how their brotherly bond is tested and how they both carve out their paths. The story also introduces the audience to Kiara – the daughter of Simba and Nala, who learns about Mufasa and Scar from Timon and Pumbaa.