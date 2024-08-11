Hollywood

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Trailer Review: Mufasa And Taka Emerge As Unlikely Brothers Before They Become Each Other's Nemesis

The trailer of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' is here. The prequel will release in theatres on December 20.

Mufasa: The Lion King trailer
A still from the trailer of 'Mufasa: The Lion King' Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When the teaser of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ was released in April this year, fans of the franchise were excited to see Beyonce and Donald Glover join the franchise. The teaser became the talk of the town and fans waited with bated breath for more updates about this upcoming movie. The trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ was released by the makers yesterday and the prequel is bigger and better than anticipated.

The 2:35 minute long trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ tells the story of Mufasa, a lost cub. He is rescued by Taka, who later becomes Scar. Taka is next in line when it comes to taking control of the Pride Lands. The story revolves around how Mufasa and Scar take part in adventures as brothers. The story will explore how their brotherly bond is tested and how they both carve out their paths. The story also introduces the audience to Kiara – the daughter of Simba and Nala, who learns about Mufasa and Scar from Timon and Pumbaa.

Take a look at the trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ here.

The trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ looks promising. The action sequences have been directed well. The cinematography and the set design add to the visual appeal. The movie will be a treat to watch on the big screen. With some of the biggest names in the industry on the cast list, the movie has the potential to break records at the box office.

Reacting to the trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, fans took to the comments to express how eagerly they were waiting for the movie. One fan wrote, “Man… this is a whole new story together with stunning emotions… long live Mufasa.” A second fan mentioned, “This is incredible. This shows that Scar and Mufasa made the circle of life, kind. I guess but what's more unbelievable is Mufasa meeting the lion that was destined to end him and yet their beginning is so beautiful. This trailer really touches me.” A third fan commented, “This is off the charts!”

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will release in theatres on December 20. The movie has been directed by Barry Jenkins.

