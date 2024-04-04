'Mufasa: The Lion King': First Look Of A Young Mufasa Looking Over The Pride Lands In Upcoming Prequel Revealed

After much anticipation, Disney has finally unveiled the first glimpse of Mufasa from the upcoming movie ‘Mufasa: The Lion King.’ The makers on Thursday, shared the first-look from the highly-awaited sequel.
The photo was shared by The Hollywood Handle on its X handle and was also revealed as part of Disney’s 2024 annual shareholders meet.
In the first-look image shared, there are no supporting characters visible; just a young Mufasa standing on a rock, overlooking the barren, lifeless Pride Lands, which are eventually taken over by his son, Simba, following his tragic death. These lands look very similar to how it was shown in the 2019 film, when Mufasa’s evil brother, Scar, reigns over the vast territory for a brief while.
Take a look at it here:
Helmed by Academy Award-winning director and screenwriter Barry Jenkins, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will serve as a prequel to the 2019 live-action remake of the animated classic ‘The Lion King.’
As per the premise according to Wikipedia, “The prequel about the rise of one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands, goes back to the African savanna where Rafiki tells Kiara—daughter of Simba and Nala—the story of her grandfather while Timon and Pumbaa add colour commentary.”
Aaron Pierre is set to lend his voice to the younger version of Mufasa, while Kelvin Harrison Jr. will bring a young Scar to life. Joining them in pivotal roles are Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, and John Kani, who will voice Pumbaa, Timon, and Rafiki, respectively.
Jeff Nathanson, who penned the script for the 2019 film will once again take over the scriptwriting duties, with Hans Zimmer, Pharrell Williams and Nicholas Britell composing the forthcoming film’s soundtrack.
The addition of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ to the beloved franchise has garnered much excitement. Its release comes five years after the release of the most expensive Disney live-action remake, which garnered mixed reviews from critics. Regardless, the film raked in over $1.6 billion globally.
‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ will hit theatres on December 20, 2024, adding to the Christmas cheer.