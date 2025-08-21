Glen Powell said he “should not” be playing the British spy agent in the new James Bond film
He recommended getting an "authentic" British actor for the role
The new 007 film will be directed by Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve
The James Bond franchise's new movie has been grabbing the headlines since Amazon acquired MGM in 2022. It will be the first movie in the spy thriller series under the studio, and the 26th film in the franchise, following No Time To Die (2021), which starred Daniel Craig as the famous spy. There have been rumours that Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Henry Cavill, Theo James, Regé-Jean Page, Harris Dickinson, Kingsley Ben-Adir or Glen Powell might step into the shoes of Craig for the new movie. However, there is no official confirmation yet.
Powell reacted to the speculations that he might be playing 007. The actor revealed why he shouldn't be playing the iconic MI6 agent.
Is Glen Powell the new James Bond?
In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Powell said, "I’m Texan. A Texan should not play James Bond. My family and I joke around, I can play Jimmy Bond, but I should not be playing James Bond."
The 36-year-old actor recommended getting an "authentic" British actor for the role. "That’s who belongs in that tuxedo," he added.
For the unversed, the famous spy has been adapted from Ian Fleming’s spy novels of the 1950s and ’60s. Earlier, English and Irish actors, including Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, and Pierce Brosnan, portrayed the iconic agent. Daniel Craig was the latest to play the titular character.
The new James Bond film will be directed by Oscar-nominated director Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight writing the script.
On the work front, Powell will be seen in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man, a remake of the 1987 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. It is releasing in theatres on November 14. Prior to that, he has Chad Powers, co-created by Powell and Michael Waldron. It releases on Hulu on September 30. He also has a black comedy thriller, Huntington, in his kitty.