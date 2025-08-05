Peaky Blinders Creator Steven Knight Confirmed As Writer For The Next James Bond Film

The new James Bond movie will be directed by Dune's Denis Villeneuve, with Steven Knight penning the script.

  • Steven Knight is the writer for the next James Bond film

  • Denis Villeneuve is directing the new movie in the 007 franchise

  • The film is reportedly releasing in 2028

After filmmaker Denis Villeneuve of Dune and Blade Runner 2049 fame, boarded to helm the new film in the James Bond franchise, now Amazon MGM Studios has a writer for the upcoming flick of the 007 franchise. Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight is all set to pen the new James Bond film.

Steven Knight is the writer of new James Bond film

Knight confirmed being part of the project in an interview with BBC Radio 5 Live Breakfast. "It has always been on my bucket list and it's fantastic to be invited to do it - I can't wait to get started," he said.

"I'm hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that's the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder," Knight added.

Denis Villeneuve to direct new James Bond film
Dune Director Denis Villeneuve To Helm New James Bond Film: Intend To Honour The Tradition

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

It is yet to be confirmed who will step into the shoes of Daniel Craig to play the new James Bond. However, reports claim that British actors Aaron Taylor-Johnson and James Norton are the frontrunners. Paul Mescal's name has also been in the news.

When Knight was asked about it, he said, "That is a very, very good question, and one I can't give you the answer to."

It will be the first project from Amazon since it bought MGM Studios. Amy Pascal and David Heyman are serving as producers via Pascal Pictures and Heyday Films. Tanya Lapointe will executive produce. 

James Bond actor Joe Don Baker dies at 89
James Bond Actor Joe Don Baker Passes Away At 89

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

About Steven Knight

Knight is a renowned writer, known for his Bafta-winning drama Peaky Blinders, starring Cillian Murphy. He received an Oscar nomination in 2004 for Dirty Pretty Things, starring Chiwetel Ejiofor and Audrey Tautou. He also wrote and created the BBC One series This Town (2024), which won a Royal Television Society award.

Spencer, Taboo, Eastern Promises, Locke, and Princess of Wales are some of his other notable works.

