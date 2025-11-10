Predator Badlands Box Office Collection: Dan Trachtenberg's Film Sets Franchise Record With $80M Global Opening

Predator Badlands Box Office Collection: The new instalment of the Predator franchise has set a record for the franchise in its opening weekend.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Predators Badlands Box Office Collection
Predator Badlands sets record for the franchise with its whopping $80M global opening Photo: X
  • Predator: Badlands had a global opening of a whopping $80 million, out of which, $40 million has been raked in from the international box office

  • Dan Trachtenberg-directed film has surpassed The Predator (2018), which opened to $73.5 million

  • Overseas, Badlands has the second-highest opening in the franchise, after The Predator, which made $48.9 million

Predator Badlands box office collection: Directed by Dan Trachtenberg, Predators Badlands stars Dimitrius Schuster-Koloamatangi, and Elle Fanning in key roles. The film, which hit the screens on November 7, opened to mostly positive reviews, with many praising the "incredible" performance of Schuster-Koloamatangi as Dek. People also raved the unique and heartwarming storyline. Predators: Badlands has taken the box office by storm. It has surpassed 2018’s Predator collection.

Predator Badlands worldwide box office collection

The latest Predator instalment by the 20th Century Studios/Disney’s created a tsunami at the box office with $80M global opening in its opening weekend, according to Deadline. Out of $80M, $40M has come from the international market.

The science fiction action film has surpassed 2018’s Predator ($73.5M), the strongest worldwide debut in the franchise.

In the international box office, Predator: Badlands is the second biggest opening of the franchise, after Predator ($48.9M).

In its opening day, the ninth instalment in the franchise, grabbed the number one spot in many countries, including the UK, Spain, China, Korea, and Mexico. In countries like France, Germany, Italy, Japan, and Brazil, Badlands was the highest-ranking non-local movie. In China, it was at No. 1 spot since Jurassic World Rebirth (2025).

For the unversed, Badlands is the first Predator film released since Disney acquired Fox.

Badlands is reportedly made on a whopping budget of $105 million, the most expensive movie in the franchise yet, according to The Numbers.

Badlands has received 85% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The favourable word of mouth will further help the movie in its collections. However, it might face competition from two upcoming movies: The Running Man and Wicked: For Good.

