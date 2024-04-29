Art & Entertainment

'Mufasa: The Lion King' Teaser Review: Beyonce-Donald Glover Join Hands To Delve Into The Rise Of Mufasa

The teaser trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is here. The animated film will release in theatres on December 20.

Advertisement

YouTube
A still from ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Photo: YouTube
info_icon

When Disney shared the first look of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, fans could not contain their excitement for this upcoming sequel. The first look poster upped the ante and got fans on their toes for this anticipated release. As fans were reeling from the first look, Disney has now released the teaser trailer of the film. The video has started trending on all social media platforms and it has got fans talking.

The 1:32 minute-long teaser trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ opens with an aerial shot that gives a glimpse into the snow-capped mountains where the animals reside. As the teaser progresses, the audience is introduced to Mufasa. It gives a hint that the movie will delve into how Mufasa started from nowhere and became the king of the Pride Lands. The teaser also hinted at how the movie might also delve into his complex relationship with Scar.

Advertisement

Take a look at the teaser trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ here.

Reacting to the teaser trailer, one fan said, “I guess from this trailer we see where Simba got his adventurous vibe from. I thought he was just curious but now it feels like he got it from his father.” A second fan wrote, “It would've been so cool to see this as hand-drawn animation in the style of the original Lion King.” A third fan commented, “Can't wait for the prequel about Mufasa's dad. I bet it'll be amazing.” The movie is bound to be a treat for all lovers of ‘The Lion King.’ It will take the audience back in time to understand how Mufasa rose from being an orphaned cub to a king. The star cast also adds more intrigue to the film. While the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, the animation was top-notch.

Advertisement

Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is set to release in theatres on December 20. It has been helmed by Barry Jenkins.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Latest Stories
  1. CSK Vs SRH, GT Vs RCB, IPL 2024: Who Won Sunday's IPL Matches? Check Highlights And Updated Points Table
  2. Columbia University Student Speaks on Pro Palestine Protests
  3. Rafael Nadal Vs Pedro Cachin, Madrid Open Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch
  4. Taylor Swift 9-Year Old Fan Scarlett Oliver, Whose Viral Hug Touched Millions, Dies After Cancer Battle
  5. Sports LIVE Updates: Ons Jabeur, Iga Swiatek Reach Madrid Open QFs; India Enter Thomas Cup Quarters
  6. KKR Vs DC, IPL 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh
  7. KKR Vs DC, IPL Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Highest Run-Scorers, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  8. Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: 'Till I'm Alive, Won't Change Constitution, Religion-Based Quota': PM Modi In Karad Rally