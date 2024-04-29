'Mufasa: The Lion King' Teaser Review: Beyonce-Donald Glover Join Hands To Delve Into The Rise Of Mufasa

When Disney shared the first look of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’, fans could not contain their excitement for this upcoming sequel. The first look poster upped the ante and got fans on their toes for this anticipated release. As fans were reeling from the first look, Disney has now released the teaser trailer of the film. The video has started trending on all social media platforms and it has got fans talking.
The 1:32 minute-long teaser trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ opens with an aerial shot that gives a glimpse into the snow-capped mountains where the animals reside. As the teaser progresses, the audience is introduced to Mufasa. It gives a hint that the movie will delve into how Mufasa started from nowhere and became the king of the Pride Lands. The teaser also hinted at how the movie might also delve into his complex relationship with Scar.
Advertisement
Take a look at the teaser trailer of ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ here.
Reacting to the teaser trailer, one fan said, “I guess from this trailer we see where Simba got his adventurous vibe from. I thought he was just curious but now it feels like he got it from his father.” A second fan wrote, “It would've been so cool to see this as hand-drawn animation in the style of the original Lion King.” A third fan commented, “Can't wait for the prequel about Mufasa's dad. I bet it'll be amazing.” The movie is bound to be a treat for all lovers of ‘The Lion King.’ It will take the audience back in time to understand how Mufasa rose from being an orphaned cub to a king. The star cast also adds more intrigue to the film. While the teaser did not reveal much about the plot, the animation was top-notch.
Advertisement
Starring Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Kagiso Lediga, Preston Nyman, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Keith David, John Kani, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, Blue Ivy Carter, and Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ is set to release in theatres on December 20. It has been helmed by Barry Jenkins.