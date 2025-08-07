Ten World Cinema Picks With A Candid Take On Mental Illness

Tailing the Hoover family over a road trip, the Oscar-winning Sundance breakout is about the walls depression can bring between the closest. It is about being open enough to ask for help and receive it, not being bulldozed by shame and judgement. The film expands into a vast panoply of psychological disorders, unravelling dysfunctionality through a cheeky lens. Humor is never too far behind as each individual in the family confronts a warped notion of self-worth and the unit threatens to fracture in repressed anguish.