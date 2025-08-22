Anemone Trailer: Daniel Day-Lewis Makes A Grand Return In His First Role After Eight Years

Daniel Day-Lewis's starrer Anemone marks his return to cinema after a gap of eight years
The film also stars Sean Bean
It has been directed by Day-Lewis's son Ronan Day-Lewis
Veteran star Daniel Day-Lewis is making a screen comeback after eight years with his son Ronan Day-Lewis's directorial debut, Anemone. His last film was Paul Thomas Anderson’s Phantom Thread in 2017. Focus Features dropped an intense trailer for Anemone, which gives us a glimpse of Lewis's character, Ray Stoker.
Nothing much about the plot is revealed in the trailer, but it is said to explore the complex and fractured relationships between brothers, fathers, and sons.
In the 2-minute and 31-second trailer, we see Lewis's and Sean Bean's characters having a conversation.
Lewis says, "All these years, the isolation. This is it. This is my life". Bean's character says he has seen his "share of lost souls."
Lewis says, "The army teaches you to grin and bear it. The war was the crime and we were the phantom soldiers.”
Bean says, “I can’t help you till he told me what happened,” to which Day-Lewis replies, “Is that a question? What do you want from me, brother? What do you want?”
“You’re going to hell, brother,” Bean says. Lewis agrees, saying, “Family reunion.”
Watch Anemone trailer here.
The official synopsis of the film reads: "The Northern England–set film begins as a middle-aged man (Bean) sets out from his suburban home on a journey into the woods, where he reconnects with his estranged hermit brother (Day-Lewis). Bonded by a mysterious, complicated past, the men share a fraught, if occasionally tender relationship—one that was forever altered by shattering events decades earlier.”
Ronan has written the script of Anemone, along with his three-time Oscar-winning father. It will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival, which runs from September 26 to October 13, 2025. The film will have a limited release on October 3 before expanding nationwide on October 10.
Produced by Brad Pitt’s Plan B, Anemone also stars Samuel Bottomley, Safia Oakley-Green, and Samantha Morton in significant roles.