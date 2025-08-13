Daniel Day-Lewis' First look From Comeback Film Anemone Unveiled

Daniel Day-Lewis' comeback film Anemone will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Daniel Day-Lewis Anemone
Daniel Day-Lewis' first look from Anemone Photo: X/Focus Features
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Daniel Day-Lewis' comeback film Anemone is directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis

  • It will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival

  • The film also stars Sean Bean and Samantha Morton

Legendary star Daniel Day-Lewis is returning in his first film since retiring eight years ago. The Oscar-winning actor is making his comeback in his son Ronan's upcoming directorial debut, Anemone. On Tuesday (August 12), the film's distributor, Focus Features, unveiled the first look of the film featuring Day-Lewis and Sean Bean. Apart from directing, Ronan has also written the screenplay alongside his actor father.

Anemone will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival, which runs from September 26 to October 13, 2025.

"Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis returns to the screen with ANEMONE, directed by Ronan Day-Lewis. Also starring Sean Bean and Samantha Morton. Premiering at this year’s New York Film Festival. #NYFF63," wrote Focus Features, sharing the first look on X (formerly Twitter).

Daniel Day-Lewis - X
Jim Sheridan Revealed THIS When He Was Asked If Daniel Day-Lewis Will Set Foot In Acting Again

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

The film also stars Samantha Morton in a key role. Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green are also part of the cast.

As per Focus Features, Anemone "explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds."

About Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis made his acting debut as a teenager in Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and starred in several acclaimed movies like Gandhi (1982), The Bounty (1984), My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), A Room with a View (1985), The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988), In the Name of the Father (1993), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Age of Innocence (1993), The Crucible (1996), Gangs of New York (2002), and more. Known for his method acting, the 68-year-old won three Oscars for Best Actor: for his performance as disabled Irish writer Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1989), oil man Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (2007) and Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (2012).

Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer - YouTube/Hulu
Only Murders In The Building Season 5 Trailer: The Trio Returns To Crime Scene To Solve Mysterious Death Of Doorman

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Daniel Day-Lewis's retirement

In June 2017, it was announced that he was retiring from acting, before his film Phantom Thread was released.

His rep issued a statement that read: "Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor."

"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son