Daniel Day-Lewis' First look From Comeback Film Anemone Unveiled

Daniel Day-Lewis' comeback film Anemone is directed by his son Ronan Day-Lewis
It will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival
The film also stars Sean Bean and Samantha Morton
Legendary star Daniel Day-Lewis is returning in his first film since retiring eight years ago. The Oscar-winning actor is making his comeback in his son Ronan's upcoming directorial debut, Anemone. On Tuesday (August 12), the film's distributor, Focus Features, unveiled the first look of the film featuring Day-Lewis and Sean Bean. Apart from directing, Ronan has also written the screenplay alongside his actor father.
Anemone will have its world premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival, which runs from September 26 to October 13, 2025.
"Three-time Oscar winner Daniel Day-Lewis returns to the screen with ANEMONE, directed by Ronan Day-Lewis. Also starring Sean Bean and Samantha Morton. Premiering at this year’s New York Film Festival. #NYFF63," wrote Focus Features, sharing the first look on X (formerly Twitter).
The film also stars Samantha Morton in a key role. Samuel Bottomley and Safia Oakley-Green are also part of the cast.
As per Focus Features, Anemone "explores the intricate relationships between fathers, sons and brothers, and the dynamics of familial bonds."
About Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Day-Lewis made his acting debut as a teenager in Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and starred in several acclaimed movies like Gandhi (1982), The Bounty (1984), My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), A Room with a View (1985), The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988), In the Name of the Father (1993), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Age of Innocence (1993), The Crucible (1996), Gangs of New York (2002), and more. Known for his method acting, the 68-year-old won three Oscars for Best Actor: for his performance as disabled Irish writer Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1989), oil man Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (2007) and Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (2012).
Daniel Day-Lewis's retirement
In June 2017, it was announced that he was retiring from acting, before his film Phantom Thread was released.
"He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject."