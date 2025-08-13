Daniel Day-Lewis' First look From Comeback Film Anemone Unveiled

About Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Day-Lewis made his acting debut as a teenager in Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and starred in several acclaimed movies like Gandhi (1982), The Bounty (1984), My Beautiful Laundrette (1985), A Room with a View (1985), The Unbearable Lightness of Being (1988), In the Name of the Father (1993), The Last of the Mohicans (1992), The Age of Innocence (1993), The Crucible (1996), Gangs of New York (2002), and more. Known for his method acting, the 68-year-old won three Oscars for Best Actor: for his performance as disabled Irish writer Christy Brown in My Left Foot (1989), oil man Daniel Plainview in There Will Be Blood (2007) and Abraham Lincoln in Steven Spielberg’s Lincoln (2012).