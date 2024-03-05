Daniel Day-Lewis was last seen in ‘Phantom Thread’. The actor played the role of Reynolds Woodcock in this 2017 film. Post this film, the actor did not feature in any movie, television series, or even in theatre. Fans are wondering if they will see him on the screen once again. In a recent interview, the actor’s friend – Jim Sheridan - answered this burning question and fans need to brace themselves for disappointment.
In a conversation with Screen Daily, Jim Sheridan revealed what Daniel Day-Lewis has to say about movies and acting, in general. Sheridan said, “He says he’s done; I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else, he opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices, but none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something ‘cos he’s so good.”
Day-Lewis announced his retirement in June 2017 ahead of the release of his last film – ‘Phantom Thread.’ He issued a statement on his retirement. The statement read, “Daniel Day-Lewis will no longer be working as an actor. He is immensely grateful to all of his collaborators and audiences over the many years. This is a private decision and neither he nor his representatives will make any further comment on this subject.” He went on to secure an Oscar nomination for this role, but he lost.
Jim Sheridan and Daniel Day-Lewis have a long history of association. They have worked in three films – ‘My Left Foot’ (1989), ‘In The Name Of The Father’ (1993, and ‘The Boxer’ (1997). Day-Lewis won his first Academy Award for his performance in ‘My Left Foot’.