In a conversation with Screen Daily, Jim Sheridan revealed what Daniel Day-Lewis has to say about movies and acting, in general. Sheridan said, “He says he’s done; I keep talking to him. I’d love to do something with him again. He’s like everybody else, he opens up the streamers and there’s seven thousand choices, but none of them are good. Film has been moved out of the public domain into a private domain – you have a remote, you can stop it. It’s not the same experience. It’d be great to see Daniel coming back and doing something ‘cos he’s so good.”