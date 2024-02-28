2. ‘Oppenheimer’ is leading the race with 13 nominations. If this Christopher Nolan film sweeps all the awards, it will set a new record for the most wins in a night in Oscar history. Apart from ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Poor Things’ is also a close contender. The film has received 11 nominations. If ‘Poor Things’ wins all the nominations, it will match the record shared by 'Ben-Hur,' 'Titanic,' and 'Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' with 11 Oscar wins each.