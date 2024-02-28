Back in January, the nominations for one of the most prestigious awards in cinemas were revealed. The Academy Awards, better known as the Oscars, unveiled their nominations, and cinephiles across the globe were overjoyed. Recently, the first slate of presenters has been revealed. The winners are set to be announced on March 10.
As we wait for the winners, let’s take a look at some record-breaking and history-defining moments that can take place at the 96th Annual Academy Awards.
1. If Cillian Murphy wins for 'Oppenheimer,' he could become the first Irish actor to win Best Actor.
2. ‘Oppenheimer’ is leading the race with 13 nominations. If this Christopher Nolan film sweeps all the awards, it will set a new record for the most wins in a night in Oscar history. Apart from ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Poor Things’ is also a close contender. The film has received 11 nominations. If ‘Poor Things’ wins all the nominations, it will match the record shared by 'Ben-Hur,' 'Titanic,' and 'Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King' with 11 Oscar wins each.
3. Lily Gladstone has been nominated for Best Actor for her performance in ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon.’ If she wins, she could script history by becoming the first Indigenous woman to win an Oscar for acting.
4. Robert De Niro (nominated for Best Supporting Actor – ‘Killers Of The Flower Moon’) and Jodie Foster (nominated for Best Supporting Actress – ‘Nyad’) have a major chance of joining the group of actors with more than three Oscar wins.
5. If Martin Scorsese wins Best Director for 'Killers Of The Flower Moon,' he will become the oldest winner in that category. If Scorsese wins, he would Clint Eastwood, who currently holds the record for winning at the age of 74 for 'Million Dollar Baby.' Scorsese is currently 81.
6. Emma Stone previously won the Oscar for ‘La La Land’ in 2019. This year she has been nominated for Best Actress for ‘Poor Things.’ If she wins the award, she will join a group of 26 actors who have won two or more Oscars for leading performances.
7. Emma Stone can become the second actress to win both acting and producing Oscars in a single night. She has been nominated for 'Poor Things.'
8. ‘The Zone Of Interest’ can become the first UK film to win the Oscar for Best International Feature Film. The primary dialogues in the movie are not in English which makes it eligible to be submitted in the Best International Feature Film category.
9. Justine Triet could become the first French woman to win Best Original Screenplay and Best Director for 'Anatomy Of A Fall.’ If she wins, her name would make it to the list of 2020 being the decade where women are taking the award for Best Director.
10. John Williams could become the oldest winner of the Best Score Oscar if he wins for 'Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny.' He is 92. The current record is held by James Ivory, who won Best Adapted Screenplay for 'Call Me By Your Name' at 89.
11. Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and The Heron' could become the second non-English movie to win the Best Animated Feature category. The filmmaker won the award for 'Spirited Away' in 2001. Additionally, 'Robot Dreams' could make history as the first movie without any dialogues to win in the category.
12. Mark Johnson for 'The Holdovers' or Steven Spielberg for 'Maestro' can become one of the 9 individuals to win the Best Picture Oscar two or more times. Johnson won his first Oscar in 1988 for 'Rain Man,' while Spielberg won in 1993 for 'Schindler’s List.'
13. Pixar is one of the most sought-after studios in the industry. If it wins in the Best Animated Feature Category for ‘Elemental’, it will make this this 12th win in the category.
14. Thelma Schoonmaker has been nominated for the Best Editing category. If she wins this award, this will make it her fourth win.
15. Italy has the chance to become the cwith thewiththe most wins in the Best International Feature Film category. If 'Io Capitano' wins, this would raise their award count to 15.