War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles
Netizens criticise plot and VFX of the actioner
The film released in theatres on August 14
Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has been riding high on the buzz since its inception. The teaser, trailer and songs added to the excitement. After much anticipation and hype, Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller finally hit the silver screens worldwide on Thursday (August 14) in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It has met with mixed reviews, mostly negative, from the early birds.
War 2 had built massive expectations with Roshan and NTR coming together for the first time. Excited fans flocked to the first-day, first-show screenings to see two stars locking horns in the actioner. But did War 2 impress the audience? Let's have a look at the reviews of War 2 on X.
War 2 X review
War 2 is the sixth film in Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead. The audience is impressed with the style, but they feel the film lacked substance. Many called it the weakest film of the spy universe. A few noted issues with the plot and VFX, while many praised the action sequences, especially the final showdown between NTR and Hrithik, the breathtaking visuals and the music.
Have a look at the reactions here.
About War 2
The official synopsis of War 2 as per YRF reads: "Years ago Agent Kabir went rogue. Became India’s greatest villain ever. But this time, as he descends further into the deepest shadows... India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him. A Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir’s equal — Absolutely Nuclear! Agent Vikram. A relentless Terminator driven by his own demons, determined to put a bullet into Kabir’s skull. A brutal Cat versus Rottweiler game begins as the two face off - The entire world is their brutal bloody battleground. The choices ahead of them are impossible."
War 2 box office Day 1
As of now, War 2 has earned around 11.76 crore nett in India, on its first day for all languages, as per a report in Sacnilk. It is likely to open at Rs 25-30 crore in India on its first day.