War 2 X Review: A Mass Entertainer Or Missed Opportunity? Netizens React To Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR Starrer

War 2 X Review: Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR starrer actioner hit the theatres on August 14. It opened to mixed reviews from netizens.

Garima Das
Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
War 2 X review
Hrithik Roshan-Jr NTR's War 2 X review Photo: X/Hrithik Roshan
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • War 2 stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in lead roles

  • Netizens criticise plot and VFX of the actioner

  • The film released in theatres on August 14

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 has been riding high on the buzz since its inception. The teaser, trailer and songs added to the excitement. After much anticipation and hype, Ayan Mukerji's spy thriller finally hit the silver screens worldwide on Thursday (August 14) in Hindi, Telugu, and Tamil. It has met with mixed reviews, mostly negative, from the early birds.

War 2 had built massive expectations with Roshan and NTR coming together for the first time. Excited fans flocked to the first-day, first-show screenings to see two stars locking horns in the actioner. But did War 2 impress the audience? Let's have a look at the reviews of War 2 on X.

War 2 X review

War 2 is the sixth film in Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead. The audience is impressed with the style, but they feel the film lacked substance. Many called it the weakest film of the spy universe. A few noted issues with the plot and VFX, while many praised the action sequences, especially the final showdown between NTR and Hrithik, the breathtaking visuals and the music.

Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR request everyone not to share War 2 spoilers - X
War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Urge Viewers To Avoid Posting Spoilers: Let The Story Be A Secret To Everyone

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Have a look at the reactions here.

About War 2

The official synopsis of War 2 as per YRF reads: "Years ago Agent Kabir went rogue. Became India’s greatest villain ever. But this time, as he descends further into the deepest shadows... India sends its deadliest, most lethal agent after him. A Special Units Officer who is more than Kabir’s equal — Absolutely Nuclear! Agent Vikram. A relentless Terminator driven by his own demons, determined to put a bullet into Kabir’s skull. A brutal Cat versus Rottweiler game begins as the two face off - The entire world is their brutal bloody battleground. The choices ahead of them are impossible."

Rajinikanth's Coolie X review - X
Coolie X Review: Has Rajinikanth Starrer Lived Up To The Hype?

BY Garima Das

War 2 box office Day 1

As of now, War 2 has earned around 11.76 crore nett in India, on its first day for all languages, as per a report in Sacnilk. It is likely to open at Rs 25-30 crore in India on its first day.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. R Ashwin Reveals Reason Behind Sudden Retirement: 'I Would Rather Be At Home'

  2. UP T20 League: Rinku Singh Smashes Unbeaten Century Following Asia Cup 2025 Selection

  3. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  4. India Left-arm Spinner Gouher Sultana Announces Retirement From Cricket

  5. Shreyas Iyer’s Father Slams BCCI For Asia Cup Exclusion: 'Don't Know What Else He Has To Do'

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. US Open 2025 Preview: Schedule, Prize Money, Live Streaming, More

  2. US Open Draw: Carlos Alcaraz On Novak Djokovic Collision Course; Iga Swiatek Could Face Coco Gauff

  3. US Open: Nick Kyrgios Withdraws From Singles Main Draw With Knee Injury

  4. Swiatek-Ruud Vs Errani-Vavassori, US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Final: Italian Duo Defend Title In Thrilling Win

  5. US Open 2025 Mixed Doubles Semi-Final: Swiatek-Ruud Beat Top Seeds To Set Up Final Clash With Errani-Vavassori

Badminton News

  1. Badminton World Championships: Indian Shuttlers Handed Challenging Draws In Paris

  2. BWF World Junior Team C'ships: India Handed Easy Draw; To Face Nepal, Hong Kong, Ghana In Group H

  3. BWF Macau Open 2025: Lakshya Sen, Tharun Mannepalli Bow Out In Semi-Finals

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Highlights, BWF Macau Open 2025 Semi-final: Indian Shuttler Bows Out In Final Four

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Alwi Farhan Live Streaming, Macau Open Semi-Final: When, Where To Watch Badminton Match

Trending Stories

National News

  1. The Aatma Nirbhar Paradigm

  2. CBI Arrests Eight J&K Police Officers Over Custodial Torture

  3. After Bihar, Will ECI Storm Enter Bengal?

  4. Mumbai Grapples With Heavy Rain; Red Alert Issued As Waterlogging Hits The City

  5. Future of School Students In Tribal Belt Near Mumbai Hangs In Balance After Several Schools Are Declared Illegal

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Zelenskyy, European Leaders Cautiously Optimistic After Call With Trump Ahead Of Alaska Summit

  2. Zelenskyy Says US Summit In Alaska A ‘Personal Victory’ For Putin

  3. South Korean President Lee Jae Myung To Hold First Summit With Donald Trump In Washington

  4. US, China Extend Tariff Truce By Another 90 Days

  5. Trump Suggests Ukraine, Russia May Need to Cede Land in Peace Deal

World News

  1. Imran Khan Granted Bail By the Supreme Court Of Pakistan

  2. Trump’s Tariff War Gives India-Russia Ties A Boost

  3. Beyond Success: Why Indian Diaspora Faces New Backlash In America

  4. Washington’s Whim Shakes Up India’s Seafood Heartland

  5. 10 Best Beer Brands In The World

Latest Stories

  1. Horoscope Today, August 22, 2025: Predictions for Taurus, Virgo, Capricorn, and All Zodiac Signs

  2. China, India, Russia: Three Eurasian Economies Amidst 'Unipolar' Geopolitics

  3. US Suspends Truck Driver Visas After Florida Crash That Killed Three

  4. Maharashtra Special Public Security Act, Pre-Emptive Criminalisation And Indefinite Surveillance

  5. A Tale of Delhi’s Suo Moto Stray Dog Order— And What Came Next

  6. Trump Trade Adviser Targets India Over Russian Oil, Warns Of 50% Tariffs

  7. Australia vs South Africa, 2nd ODI Live Score: RSA Give 278-run Target To Aussies

  8. HC Lawyers To Abstain From Work Today In Protest Against ‘Police Assault’ On Colleague And His Son