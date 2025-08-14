War 2 X review

War 2 is the sixth film in Aditya Chopra's YRF spy universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead. The audience is impressed with the style, but they feel the film lacked substance. Many called it the weakest film of the spy universe. A few noted issues with the plot and VFX, while many praised the action sequences, especially the final showdown between NTR and Hrithik, the breathtaking visuals and the music.