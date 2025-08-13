War 2: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR Urge Viewers To Avoid Posting Spoilers: Let The Story Be A Secret To Everyone

War 2 hit the screens on August 14, 2025. The spy drama is directed by Ayan Mukerji.

Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR War 2
Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR request everyone not to share War 2 spoilers Photo: X
  • Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR have appealed to fans to avoid posting spoilers about War 2

  • War 2 releases in theatres on August 14

  • The spy drama will clash with Rajinikanth's Coolie

Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR starrer War 2 is all set to hit the screens on August 14, 2025, in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu. Ahead of its release, Hrithik and Jr NTR have urged the fans, media and audience not to reveal the spoilers of the film to preserve the secrets, twists and turns that the spy drama has to offer to the audience.

As per a report in IANS, Hrithik said, "War 2 has been made with a lot of love, a lot of time and a lot of passion. The best way to experience this cinematic spectacle is in the theatres as the constant twists and turns of this dramatic story unfold in front of your eyes. I have a request to make to all of you - media, audience, fans - please protect our spoilers at any cost."

NTR said, "When someone comes to the theatres to watch War 2, they should feel the same amount of joy, thrill and entertainment as you have felt watching War 2 for the first time. Spoilers are no fun and it hugely impacts the film watching experience. Please give us a lot of love and let the story of War 2 be a secret to everyone.. we are counting on you.."

Hrithik is returning as spy Kabir from his 2019 hit War. The first instalment also starred Tiger Shroff and Vaani Kapoor.

Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 is the sixth instalment in Aditya Chopra's YRF Spy Universe, after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, War, Pathaan, and Tiger 3. The film also stars Kiara Advani in the female lead.

The advance booking of War 2 opened on Sunday, and it has earned Rs 9.8 crore in pre-sales.

War 2 will lock horns with Lokesh Kanagaraj's Coolie, led by Rajinikanth. The film also stars Nagarjuna Akkineni, Sathyaraj, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, Shruti Haasan and Aamir Khan.

