War 2's end credits will reportedly reveal two major secrets
It will show the audience what Aditya Chopra has in mind as the next slate of films in YRF's spyverse
War 2 is releasing on August 14
War 2 is one of the highly anticipated movies of this week. Starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR in the lead roles, the Yash Raj Films-backed spy drama has generated enough buzz among the audience. The advance booking figure for Day 1 is quite positive. Ahead of its release on August 14, there is a major update on the film that will double the excitement for sure.
War 2 to have two major secrets in the end credits?
A senior industry informer confirmed, "The YRF Spy Universe is getting bigger and bigger with each film. War 2’s end credits will reveal two huge plot points that will shape the next chapters of the spyverse. YRF is doing its best to keep these a secret from audiences and fans, but those in the know are telling us that these moments will blow people’s minds!"
"Not just War 2 but even its end credits are a must-watch. The YRF Spy Universe is known as the Marvel of India and it is being conjectured that these two Easter eggs will show us all what Aditya Chopra has in mind as the next slate of films," the source added.
There are also rumours about whether new characters will be introduced, or the other Spyverse icons will return in the end credits of War 2, or a new film will be announced. "YRF will make us wait for 2 more days before we know more," the source said further.
Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's YRF spy universe film, Alpha is slated to release on December 25, 2025. There are also reports that Chopra will be making Pathaan vs Tiger, starring Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan.
We are not sure if the end credits will be around these movies or something else.
About War 2
Directed by Ayan Mukerji, War 2 also stars Kiara Advani as the female lead. Hrithik is reprising his character Kabir from War. It is the sixth film of the YRF Spy Universe franchise.