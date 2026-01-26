Hrithik Roshan Explains Crutches Moment, Jokes About Body’s ‘On-Off Switches’

Hrithik Roshan explains why he was seen using crutches.
Actor shares candid note on knee issue and body unpredictability.
Humour and honesty reassure fans about his health.
Actor Hrithik Roshan recently reassured fans after he was seen walking with crutches at a gathering in Mumbai, sparking concern online. The actor later shared a detailed and witty Instagram post, explaining that a sudden knee issue had forced him to slow down briefly. Hrithik Roshan, using crutches, he said, was just another episode in his long-standing relationship with an unpredictable body.
Hrithik Roshan on his knee injury and health
In his post, Hrithik revealed that his left knee unexpectedly stopped cooperating, calling it a familiar experience rather than a cause for alarm. He reflected on how the human body often works in ways that cannot be fully understood, adding that his own physical system tends to switch off without warning.
The actor explained that over the years, different parts of his body have behaved independently, sometimes forcing him to pause, adapt and move forward with patience. Despite the frustration, Hrithik chose humour as his coping mechanism, suggesting that these physical challenges have shaped his outlook and mental resilience.
Humour as Hrithik Roshan’s coping tool
Hrithik Roshan’s Instagram note stood out for its self-awareness and wit. He joked about how his body’s “on-off buttons” have led to bizarre moments, even affecting his speech during serious situations. The actor suggested that learning to laugh at such moments has helped him navigate both physical discomfort and emotional lows.
His candid explanation reassured fans that there was no serious cause for concern. Hrithik also thanked well-wishers implicitly by addressing the curiosity around his appearance, choosing transparency over silence.
Fans react to Hrithik Roshan’s honest note
Following the post, fans flooded social media with messages of support, praising the actor for his openness and humour. Many appreciated his ability to address health concerns without dramatisation, turning a worrying moment into a relatable conversation.