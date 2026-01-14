Did Sanjay Gupta Confirm Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil 2? Here's What We Know

Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's 2017 film Kaabil is getting its sequel after nearly 10 years. Kaabil 2 has been confirmed by none other than director Sanjay Gupta. Hrithik played Rohan Bhatnagar, a visually impaired voice artist who is devastated by a horrific tragedy involving his wife (played by Yami). The film opened to mixed reviews, but Hrithik was praised for his performance. Gupta, confirming Kaabil 2, said the sequel will be more "deadlier."