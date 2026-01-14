Did Sanjay Gupta Confirm Hrithik Roshan's Kaabil 2? Here's What We Know

Sanjay Gupta confirmed Kaabil 2 in a post on X.
Soon after the post went viral, he seemed to have deleted it as the tweet shows unavailable.
Kaabil starred Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam in key roles.
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam's 2017 film Kaabil is getting its sequel after nearly 10 years. Kaabil 2 has been confirmed by none other than director Sanjay Gupta. Hrithik played Rohan Bhatnagar, a visually impaired voice artist who is devastated by a horrific tragedy involving his wife (played by Yami). The film opened to mixed reviews, but Hrithik was praised for his performance. Gupta, confirming Kaabil 2, said the sequel will be more "deadlier."
Kaabil 2 confirmed
Responding to a question on X (formerly Twitter) about when the sequel will be made, Sanjay Gupta replied, “IT’S R E A D Y!!! And this time far DEADELLIER!!!!”.
"One of my absolute top picks as far as revenge thrillers go! @iHrithik in top form as a blind protagonist in this excellent @_SanjayGupta cliffhanger. My only question is WHEN do we get to see #Kaabil2 ! #muchawaited," asked the X user.
Gupta's reply grabbed everyone's attention, and netizens were quick to share the screenshots across social media platforms.
But the tweet disappeared from Gupta’s account. He might have deleted the post. Nothing has been confirmed by the producers as of now.
In January 2025, during the promotion of The Roshans, Hrithik was asked about which films should have a sequel. To which he replied, “I’d go with Kaabil.”
Reportedly, Kaabil grossed around Rs 178-208 crore worldwide
We want Sanjay Gupta or the makers to share the official announcement soon.
On the work front, Hrithik was last seen in War 2, with Jr NTR. Directed by Ayan Mukerji and backed by Yash Raj Films, the spy drama tanked at the box office.