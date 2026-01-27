Vadh 2 Trailer: Sanjay Mishra Fights To Free Neena Gupta From Prison At Any Cost

Vadh 2 comes with a new compelling story while retaining the emotional and philosophical depth that defined Vadh.
Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in key roles, the film was screened in the Gala Premiere section of the 56th IFFI 2025.
It will hit the screens on February 6, 2026.
Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra are back with the sequel to Vadh (2022). The makers on Tuesday unveiled the intriguing trailer of Vadh 2, which promises a gripping narrative that delves into perception, morality, and the fragile nature of truth.
The upcoming mystery thriller is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Films. It presents a fresh story, keeping its central act a mystery.
Vadh 2 trailer
Shambhunath Mishra (Mishra), an old prison guard and his wife Manju Singh (Gupta) are in prison. The trailer opens with Mishra’s character taking a vegetable cart out of the prison, and is stopped by a guard for inspection. Kumud Mishra features as a jail superintendent. Gupta is locked inside the prison, while Mishra’s character wants to get her out of jail by any means.
The performances are marked by gravitas and authenticity, backing the film’s emotional intensity.
Apart from the veteran actors, Vadh 2 also stars Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra and Yogita Bihani.
Watch the trailer here.
While talking about the film, Sandhu shares, “Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller–mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined.”
Luv Ranjan says, “Vadh 2 takes forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story.”
Producer Ankur Garg adds, “The response to Vadh 2 at IFFI, along with the enduring emotional connect audiences have with Vadh, reaffirms the strong bond they share with the world of the film.” He also said that the film reinforces their belief that "audiences continue to seek out meaningful, character-driven stories.”
Vadh 2 is slated for theatrical release on February 6, 2026.