Vadh 2 Trailer: Sanjay Mishra Fights To Free Neena Gupta From Prison At Any Cost

Vadh 2: Starring Neena Gupt and Sanjay Mishra in the lead roles, the sequel questions perspective, intent, and belief.

O
Outlook Entertainment Desk
Curated by: Garima Das
Updated on:
Updated on:
Vadh 2 trailer
Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in Vadh 2 Photo: YouTube
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Vadh 2 comes with a new compelling story while retaining the emotional and philosophical depth that defined Vadh.

  • Starring Sanjay Mishra and Neena Gupta in key roles, the film was screened in the Gala Premiere section of the 56th IFFI 2025.

  • It will hit the screens on February 6, 2026.

Veteran actors Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra are back with the sequel to Vadh (2022). The makers on Tuesday unveiled the intriguing trailer of Vadh 2, which promises a gripping narrative that delves into perception, morality, and the fragile nature of truth.

The upcoming mystery thriller is written and directed by Jaspal Singh Sandhu and produced by Luv Films. It presents a fresh story, keeping its central act a mystery.

Mayasabha trailer out - Instagram
Mayasabha Trailer: Jaaved Jaaferi Enters Rahi Anil Barve’s Dark World Of Illusion

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vadh 2 trailer

Shambhunath Mishra (Mishra), an old prison guard and his wife Manju Singh (Gupta) are in prison. The trailer opens with Mishra’s character taking a vegetable cart out of the prison, and is stopped by a guard for inspection. Kumud Mishra features as a jail superintendent. Gupta is locked inside the prison, while Mishra’s character wants to get her out of jail by any means.

The performances are marked by gravitas and authenticity, backing the film’s emotional intensity.

Apart from the veteran actors, Vadh 2 also stars Shilpa Shukla, Amitt K Singh, Akshay Dogra and Yogita Bihani.

Related Content
Related Content

Watch the trailer here.

While talking about the film, Sandhu shares, “Vadh 2 is conceived to deliver an experience of a rich narrative driven by well-defined characters. We’ve pushed the envelope, taking the storytelling a notch higher to give the audience a layered thriller–mystery. The trailer offers a glimpse into this morally complex world of Vadh 2, where truth is not clearly defined.”

Luv Ranjan says, “Vadh 2 takes forward the philosophy and emotional depth of the first film with a completely new story.”

Producer Ankur Garg adds, “The response to Vadh 2 at IFFI, along with the enduring emotional connect audiences have with Vadh, reaffirms the strong bond they share with the world of the film.” He also said that the film reinforces their belief that "audiences continue to seek out meaningful, character-driven stories.”

Stills from the the trailer - YouTube
O' Romeo Trailer Out: Shahid Kapoor Returns In Vishal Bhardwaj’s Dark Gangster Drama

BY Outlook Entertainment Desk

Vadh 2 is slated for theatrical release on February 6, 2026.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Steady Ship|IND 208/4 (30.4)

  2. Pakistan Vs New Zealand LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Shaheens Decimate Kiwi Batters|NZ 110/10 (28.3)

  3. Sri Lanka Vs England LIVE Cricket Score, 3rd ODI: ENG Opt To Bat First In Colombo - Check Playing XIs

  4. Ranji Trophy 2025-26: Padikkal Takes Over Karnataka Captaincy In Agarwal's Absence; Karun Nair To Miss Punjab Game

  5. Will Pakistan Play T20 World Cup? PCB To Take Final Decision On Participation By February 2

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Alcaraz Vs De Minaur LIVE Score, Australian Open QF: Spanish Star To Battle Home Favourite Amid Hot Conditions

  2. AUS Open 2026: Zverev Books Last Four Spot

  3. AUS Open 2026: Sabalenka Sees Off Jovic In Straight Sets QF Victory

  4. Gauff Vs Svitolina Highlights, Australian Open QF: Ukrainian Blitzes No. 3 Seed At Rod Laver Arena In 59 Minutes

  5. Zverev Vs Tien Highlights, Australian Open QF: German Heads To Semis With Four-Set Victory Over American

Badminton

  1. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Indian Star Bows Out After 2-0 Loss

  2. Lakshya Sen Vs Teeraratsakul, Indonesia Masters Quarter-Final Highlights: Straight-Games Defeat Halts Indian’s Campaign

  3. PV Sindhu Vs Chen Yu Fei Live Streaming, Indonesia Masters Super 500: Head-To-Head Record; When, Where To Watch

  4. Indonesia Masters BWF Super 500 Preview: Indian Shuttlers Eye Improvement Against Challenging Draw

  5. Saina Nehwal Announces Retirement After Two-Year Injury Struggle, Says, 'I Can't Push It Anymore'

Trending Stories

National News

  1. R-Day Special: Just 19 Women Among 131 Padma Award Winners, Gender Disparity On Display?

  2. R-Day Special: Bhiklya Ladakya Dhinda & Raghuveer Tukaram Khedkar Are Maharashtra's Cultural Legatees

  3. R-Day Special: From Bus Conductor To Padma Awardee, How Anke Gowda Built India’s Largest Free Library

  4. R-Day Special: Beyond RK Laxman, Is There Space For The ‘Common Man’ In Today's India? 

  5. India Marks 77th Republic Day With Grand Military Parade

Entertainment News

  1. Rang De Basanti At 20 | An Emblem Of Dissent And Its Disquieting Afterlife

  2. Border 2 Review | Sunny Deol Works Overtime To Rescue A Film Burdened By Inheritance

  3. Mumbai As Witness: ‘Dhobi Ghat’ And The Many Distances Of The Maximum City

  4. Vijay Sethupathi at 48: Five Performances That Reveal His Extraordinary Range

  5. Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos Review | Vir Das Serves Up A Multi-Lingual, Full-Bodied Laughter Riot

US News

  1. Europe’s Real Weapon Against Washington Isn’t Diplomacy. It’s US Assets

  2. US Supreme Court Defers Ruling On Legality Of Trump’s Global Tariffs

  3. Thousands Protest In Greenland Against US As Trump Threatens Takeover

  4. US Revokes Over 1 Lakh Visas In 2025 As Trump Intensifies Immigration Crackdown

  5. Outrage Over Renee Good’s Death: Minnesota Poet Responds To Chilling ICE Killings

World News

  1. Under Pressure From Trump, Canada Pivots To India As PM Mark Carney Plans Visit

  2. How the polar vortex and warm ocean are intensifying a major US winter storm

  3. Sri Lanka Appeals For Land Donations To Rehouse Cyclone Ditwah Victims

  4. Putin On Trump’s Greenland Bid: ‘None Of Our Business’

  5. Marco Rubio Hails US-India Ties On Republic Day

Latest Stories

  1. PM Modi Says EU Agreement Signed, Hails ‘Mother Of All Deals’

  2. Money Horoscope 2026: Financial Predictions For All 12 Zodiac Signs

  3. India, EU Set To Seal Landmark Trade And Defence Deals

  4. India Vs Zimbabwe LIVE Score, ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup 2026: Abhigyan Kundu, Vihaan Steady Ship|IND 208/4 (30.4)

  5. Sly Dunbar, Legendary Reggae Drummer, Passes Away At 73

  6. Sabalenka Vs Jovic Highlights, Australian Open 2026 QF: World No. 1 Beats American, Books Place In The Semis

  7. Madhya Pradesh Village To Boycott Families Whose Children Marry By Choice

  8. Ranabaali First Look And Teaser: Vijay Deverakonda-Rashmika Mandanna's New Film Locks Release Date For September