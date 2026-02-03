Neena Gupta Reveals Why She Discouraged Masaba Gupta From Becoming A Bollywood Heroine

Neena Gupta on Masaba Gupta’s Acting Dreams

In a recent interview, Neena Gupta recalled that Masaba’s interest in acting was largely influenced by her surroundings. She explained that becoming an actor seemed like the obvious aspiration then, but she chose to be honest with her daughter. Neena told Masaba that she did not fit the conventional image of a Bollywood heroine of that time, referring to entrenched expectations around appearance and body type.