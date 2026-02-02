Five-Year-Old Boy Detained By ICE Returns To Minnesota After judge Orders Release

In this photo released by U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-TX, Adrian Conejo Arias and his son, five-year-old Liam Conejo Ramos are seen in San Antonio, Texas, Saturday, Jan. 31, 2026, after being released from Dilley detention center. Photo: (Joaquin Castro via AP)

