Heightened Security Around Mosques Ahead Of ‘Juta Maar Holi’ Procession In Shahjahanpur

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said security has been significantly increased, with thousands of personnel, multiple armed units and over 200 magistrates deployed for the event.

O
Outlook News Desk
Updated on:
Updated on:
A mosque covered up ahead of the ‘Laat Saheb’ procession in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh
A mosque covered up ahead of the procession in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh | REP IMAGE | | Photo: PTI
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Authorities have covered 48 mosques and mazars with tarpaulin sheets and installed over 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras along the eight-kilometre route of the traditional ‘Juta Maar Holi’ procession.

  • The centuries-old tradition, featuring a symbolic ‘Lat Sahab’ figure.

  • It traces its origins to the 18th century and continues under tight administrative supervision to ensure peaceful celebrations.

Authorities have draped mosques and mazars along the routes of the traditional 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur with tarpaulin sheets and announced heightened security measures for the annual celebration, officials said on Monday.

'Juta Mar Holi' is a distinctive, centuries-old tradition observed in Shahjahanpur on Holi, during which people throw shoes and sandals at a person portraying a British-era 'Laat Sahab', who rides on a buffalo cart as the focal figure, while participants also play with colours.

Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that more than 200 magistrates will be deployed, and the procession will have about one-and-a-half times more security personnel than last year.

According to the SSP, the deployment will include four Additional Superintendents of Police, 13 Circle Officers, 310 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables and 500 home guards.

Mosque covered ahead of Holi procession - PTI
Sambhal Police To Cover 10 Religious Places Including Shahi Jama Masjid On Holi; Shahjahanpur To Also Cover Mosques

BY Outlook News Desk

He added that four companies each from the Provincial Armed Constabulary and the Rapid Action Force, along with a team from the National Disaster Response Force, will also be stationed during the event.

Related Content
Related Content

More than 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras have been installed along the eight-kilometre routes of the ‘Bade Lat Sahab’ and ‘Chhote Lat Sahab’ processions to maintain continuous surveillance, even in case of power outages.

Citing minor incidents during last year’s procession, Dwivedi said an additional zone has been created this time. Over the past month, peace committee meetings involving representatives of all communities have been conducted at police stations and outposts.

Appealing to residents to celebrate Holi peacefully, he warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the procession.

Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Rajneesh Kumar Mishra said that 48 mosques and mazars along the route have been fully covered with thick plastic sheets.

Masan Holi celebrations - | Photo: PTI
Holi 2025: Varanasi Sadhus Celebrate 'Masan Holi' | In Pics

BY Photo Webdesk

He added that 148 lanes opening onto the procession path will be barricaded to prevent sudden crowd surges.

The administration has divided the procession into seven zones, with sector and sub-sector arrangements in place. A total of 136 zonal, sector and static magistrates will oversee activities in their designated areas.

Mishra further said that 103 magistrates will be stationed at Holika Dahan sites to supervise rituals from the lighting of the pyre to the completion of ceremonies. Preventive measures, including the externment of identified individuals and the opening of history sheets, have also been initiated ahead of the event.

According to historian Vikas Khurana of Swami Sukdevanand College, the procession dates back to the 18th century, when Nawab Abdullaha Khan, after falling out with his family, left for Farrukhabad.

When he returned to Shahjahanpur in 1728, it coincided with Holi festivities, during which Hindus and Muslims jointly celebrated with a city-wide procession.

Khurana said the British administration later formalised the event after regaining control of Shahjahanpur in 1859.

The procession continued peacefully for decades after Independence, and in 1988, it was renamed from “Nawab Sahab” to “Lat Sahab" by then district magistrate Kapil Dev.

The event begins with prayers at the Phoolmati Devi temple before moving through the city.

He also noted that a petition filed in the High Court in 1990 seeking a ban on the procession was dismissed, with the court recognising it as a long-standing tradition.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. T20 World Cup 2026: How India Can Qualify For Semifinals After 76-Run Loss To South Africa

  2. India 'Came Out With Overconfidence' - Sunil Gavaskar Blasts Batters For Horrendous World Cup Show Against South Africa

  3. Manjurul Islam Sexual Harassment Case: BCB Bans Former Selector Following Jahanara Alam Allegations

  4. Star Sports Ad Haunts India As South Africa Beat Hosts In Ahmedabad - Fans React

  5. WI-W Vs SL-W, 2nd ODI: Deandra Dottin Becomes First West Indies Cricketer Dismissed For Obstructing Field

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Rybakina Vs Birrell, WTA Dubai Open: Australian Open Champion Eases Into Round Of 16

  2. Alcaraz Vs Rinderknech, ATP Qatar Open: Spaniard Continues Perfect Start To 2026

  3. Will Serena Williams Return To Professional Tennis? American Legend Listed For Comeback On February 22

  4. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup 2026 Qualifiers Day 2 Highlights: Suresh’s Heroics Lead IND to 3-2 Upset Over NED

  5. India Vs Netherlands, Davis Cup Qualifiers: Dhakshineswar Levels Tie After Nagal's Loss

Badminton

  1. Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: India Men Lose 1-3 To Korea, Women Fail To Defend Title After 0-3 Defeat

  2. India Vs Korea Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships: Srikanth Win Goes In Vain; Indian Challenge Ends In Quarters

  3. India-W Vs China-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026 QF: IND Go Down 0-3 To CHN

  4. India Vs Japan Highlights, Badminton Asia Team Championships 2026: JPN Secure 3-2 Comeback Victory Over IND

  5. India-W Vs Thailand-W Highlights, Badminton Asia Team C'ships 2026: Malvika Bansod Loses, IND Go Down 2-3 In Group Y

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Tamil Nadu: Soundararajan Accuses Stalin of Creating ‘Artificial’ Rights Narrative

  2. Court Challenge, Political Storm Ahead Of Kerala Story 2 Release Amid Communal Controversy

  3. India Tariff To Drop From 25% To 15% After US Ruling, Trade Deal Still On Course

  4. Cleric’s Meeting With PM, Clean Chit On Muslim Safety Stir Debate In Poll-Bound Kerala

  5. You'll Have to Pay More To Travel To Himachal Pradesh This Summer

Entertainment News

  1. Boong Review | Examining The Barbs Of Manipur’s Conflict Through Childhood’s Innocence

  2. Do Deewane Seher Mein Review | Mrunal Thakur And Siddhant Chaturvedi Anchor A Sincere, Albeit Undercooked Mumbai Romance

  3. The Tablet Review | Love’s Labour In The Shadow Of Stigma

  4. Sidharth Malhotra Mourns The Loss Of His Father Sunil Malhotra In Moving Tribute

  5. Varun Tandon Interview | “People Respond When They See Passion And Honesty In Your Work”

US News

  1. The Epstein Files And Crypto’s Origins

  2. Clintons Call For Epstein Testimony To Be Held Publicly

  3. US To Invest $1.3 Billion In Reko Diq Copper-Gold Mine In Pakistan’s Balochistan

  4. Xi Jinping Tells Trump Taiwan Is ‘Most Important Issue’ In China–US Relations

  5. Trump, Modi Seal Trade Deal: Tariff Reduced To 18%, Says US President

World News

  1. Taliban approve new criminal code allowing “limited” domestic violence, deepening curbs on Afghan women

  2. Pakistan Conducts Border Airstrikes In Afghanistan; Kabul Vows Retaliation

  3. Pak Joins 13 Other Nations In Condemning Remarks Supporting Israeli Expansion In West Asia

  4. Indefinite Curfew Imposed in Gaur, Nepal After Communal Clashes

  5. Epstein’s Empire of Exploitation: The Survivors’ Battle Against a Protected System

Latest Stories

  1. Jharkhand Urban Local Body Elections 2026: Voting Underway Amid Tight Security

  2. Robert Aramayo Makes BAFTA History With Rising Star And Best Actor Awards

  3. BAFTA Awards Red Carpet 2026: Best Dressed Stars From Alia Bhatt To Sadie Sink

  4. Top Maoist Leader Devji Surrenders To Telangana Police Ahead Of 2026 Deadline

  5. BAFTA 2026: KPop Demon Hunters Light Up Stage With Electrifying Golden Performance

  6. Mexican Army Kills CJNG Leader 'El Mencho' In Major Operation

  7. BAFTA 2026: Prince William Says He's Not In 'Calm State' Amid Royal Family Crisis

  8. Former Union Railway Minister and once TMC No. 2 Mukul Roy dies at 71