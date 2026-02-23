Heightened Security Around Mosques Ahead Of ‘Juta Maar Holi’ Procession In Shahjahanpur

Authorities have covered 48 mosques and mazars with tarpaulin sheets and installed over 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras along the eight-kilometre route of the traditional ‘Juta Maar Holi’ procession.
The centuries-old tradition, featuring a symbolic ‘Lat Sahab’ figure.
It traces its origins to the 18th century and continues under tight administrative supervision to ensure peaceful celebrations.
Authorities have draped mosques and mazars along the routes of the traditional 'Juta Maar Holi' procession in Shahjahanpur with tarpaulin sheets and announced heightened security measures for the annual celebration, officials said on Monday.
'Juta Mar Holi' is a distinctive, centuries-old tradition observed in Shahjahanpur on Holi, during which people throw shoes and sandals at a person portraying a British-era 'Laat Sahab', who rides on a buffalo cart as the focal figure, while participants also play with colours.
Superintendent of Police Rajesh Dwivedi said that more than 200 magistrates will be deployed, and the procession will have about one-and-a-half times more security personnel than last year.
According to the SSP, the deployment will include four Additional Superintendents of Police, 13 Circle Officers, 310 sub-inspectors, 1,200 constables and 500 home guards.
He added that four companies each from the Provincial Armed Constabulary and the Rapid Action Force, along with a team from the National Disaster Response Force, will also be stationed during the event.
More than 100 solar-powered CCTV cameras have been installed along the eight-kilometre routes of the ‘Bade Lat Sahab’ and ‘Chhote Lat Sahab’ processions to maintain continuous surveillance, even in case of power outages.
Citing minor incidents during last year’s procession, Dwivedi said an additional zone has been created this time. Over the past month, peace committee meetings involving representatives of all communities have been conducted at police stations and outposts.
Appealing to residents to celebrate Holi peacefully, he warned that strict action would be taken against anyone attempting to disrupt the procession.
Additional District Magistrate (Administration) Rajneesh Kumar Mishra said that 48 mosques and mazars along the route have been fully covered with thick plastic sheets.
He added that 148 lanes opening onto the procession path will be barricaded to prevent sudden crowd surges.
The administration has divided the procession into seven zones, with sector and sub-sector arrangements in place. A total of 136 zonal, sector and static magistrates will oversee activities in their designated areas.
Mishra further said that 103 magistrates will be stationed at Holika Dahan sites to supervise rituals from the lighting of the pyre to the completion of ceremonies. Preventive measures, including the externment of identified individuals and the opening of history sheets, have also been initiated ahead of the event.
According to historian Vikas Khurana of Swami Sukdevanand College, the procession dates back to the 18th century, when Nawab Abdullaha Khan, after falling out with his family, left for Farrukhabad.
When he returned to Shahjahanpur in 1728, it coincided with Holi festivities, during which Hindus and Muslims jointly celebrated with a city-wide procession.
Khurana said the British administration later formalised the event after regaining control of Shahjahanpur in 1859.
The procession continued peacefully for decades after Independence, and in 1988, it was renamed from “Nawab Sahab” to “Lat Sahab" by then district magistrate Kapil Dev.
The event begins with prayers at the Phoolmati Devi temple before moving through the city.
He also noted that a petition filed in the High Court in 1990 seeking a ban on the procession was dismissed, with the court recognising it as a long-standing tradition.